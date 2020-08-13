Verona's Tyler LaHam commits to the University of St. Thomas for football

Verona senior-to-be Tyler LaHam announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he has orally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound LaHam, a defensive end/outside linebacker, was a second-team all-conference football selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019.
He tweeted: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of the support they provided me during this process. I would like to thank my parents for supporting and encouraging me unconditionally. Lastly, I want to share my appreciation and love for my grandfather who introduced me to football, and for always watching over me. With that being said. I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of St. Thomas! Thank you to coach Caruso, coach Grayvold and the entire staff for the opportunity!”
Glenn Caruso is the head coach. Brady Grayvold is the defensive line coach. Grayvold, a UW-Whitewater graduate, previously was head football coach at Fort Atkinson and was an assistant at Sun Prairie.
St. Thomas has been approved to move from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division I.
