Verona's Tyler LaHam commits to the University of St. Thomas for football

He tweeted: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of the support they provided me during this process. I would like to thank my parents for supporting and encouraging me unconditionally. Lastly, I want to share my appreciation and love for my grandfather who introduced me to football, and for always watching over me. With that being said. I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of St. Thomas! Thank you to coach Caruso, coach Grayvold and the entire staff for the opportunity!”