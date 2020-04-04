Verona's Haakon Anderson makes official his plans to attend the University of Wisconsin for football

Verona senior Haakon Anderson made official his plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and to play football.
Verona football coach Dave Richardson said in February that Anderson was asked to walk on at UW and that Anderson was awaiting acceptance to the university.
Anderson announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be attending UW.
The 6-1, 195-pound Anderson played multiple positions for the Wildcats, including tight end, H-back, running back and defensive back.
Anderson was a first-team selection as a tight end/H-back and a defensive back on the Big Eight all-conference team.
He was a first-team choice as a tight end/H-back and an honorable-mention pick as a defensive back on the State Journal All-Area team.
He was an honorable-mention all-state selection as a tight end/H-back on the WFCA Large School team.
Anderson was an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press all-state team.
Anderson tweeted: “I am so very honored and privileged to be in this incredibly unique position, as I haven’t taken a typical recruiting path, which has allowed me to enjoy the process as it unfolds. I can’t thank all of my coaches, teammates and teachers enough for their support and countless hours they have invested in me.
“The Verona community has displayed tremendous support in all facets of my life, which I truly cherish. In all honesty, I am so blessed to have my parents by my side, encouraging me and providing opportunities to grow, enabling me to push beyond my limits and flourish. To my sisters and extended family, thank you for the endless support during my athletic journey attending all my various sporting events.
“I am more than excited and ready to begin this next chapter in my life. I truly believe there isn’t a better opportunity to thrive academically and play football at the next level.
“I have been dreaming of this day since I was 3 years old sitting in section U, Row 56, attending the first of my Badger games at Camp Randall. Now it is a reality. Born a badger, I am thrilled to continue to call Madison my home as I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Go Bucky!”
Anderson also has played basketball and lacrosse in high school. He received honorable-mention recognition on the Big Eight all-conference boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
