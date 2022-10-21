Verona's defense stands tall but offense struggles in loss to Milwaukee Marquette

VERONA — It was going to be a difficult draw for Big Eight champion Verona, which limited its first-round opponent to three points.

But the tears and end-of-season hugs that Verona senior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong and his teammates shared showed it wasn't enough on Friday.

Seventh-seeded Milwaukee Marquette upended second-seeded and host Verona 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 playoff opener.

The game against Marquette (6-4), from the tough Greater Metro Conference, was expected to be a difficult matchup for Big Eight Conference champion Verona (8-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

Sophomore kicker Erik Schmidt’s 24-yard field goal with 2.2 seconds left in the second quarter was the game’s first, and, as it turned out, only points.

“We always said all year that it’s about making memories, not about winning or losing,” Armstrong said. “It’s about making memories. In 20 years, I’m not going to remember the score. I’m going to remember the guys that I did it with. The guys that I did it with made the team special. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had.”

The Wildcats turned in a strong defensive performance.

“I think that was the best game of defense we played all year,” the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Armstrong said. “We came together. We worked our butts off all week. That’s the most film we we’ve watched as a team and the most we’ve bonded as a team. It shows what can happen when you work together as a team.”

But the Wildcats struggled to move the ball against the Hilltoppers’ defense.

They had an opportunity in the fourth quarter after senior linebacker Alec Fernandez intercepted a pass. Verona, after being assessed a penalty on the play, had the ball at its 49-yard line with 11 minutes, 35 seconds left to play. But the Wildcats drive stalled after gaining just 6 yards with 9:18 left.

Sophomore Tre Poteat made a leaping catch from senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson on fourth-and-8 to keep the last offensive series alive. The 17-yard gain put Verona at its 46 with 1:37 remaining. But Marquette’s defense clamped down, forcing Kittleson to lose 4 yards on first down prior to him throwing three incompletions.

In the first quarter, Verona had moved to the Marquette 22. Kittleson connected with junior tight end Wesley Briquelet on a 26-yard pass play to the Marquette 45. Senior running back Trey Engram then gained 19 yards on a rush to the 26.

But Marquette senior Mason Sherwood ended that threat with an interception with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ defense then came up with two turnovers. Junior defensive back Codde Garrison recovered a fumble deep in Verona territory in the first quarter. Poteat made a diving interception to stall another Marquette drive, this time in the red zone.

The Wildcats passing game was affected by the loss of junior receiver Mike Valitchka, who was injured on the first offensive play of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said. “They run a similar defense to us. We knew they were going to be ready to go against us.

"Having Mike go out early, that was a tough one. But even with that, we battled. We fought through it. We had a couple chances at the end there.

"All these kids gave every ounce to be out there today. … I’m so proud of this team."

Verona was the Big Eight champion. The Wildcats entered Friday’s game with an eight-game winning streak, after losing their season-opener to Muskego.

“The bond that this team had is unmatched,” Armstrong said.