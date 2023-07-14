Born into a football family, Verona's Tre Poteat started playing football at the age of 3.

He since has developed into a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, and has followed in the footsteps of his father, former NFL cornerback and University of Wisconsin football defensive backs coach Hank Poteat.

Tre Poteat said the access he was granted during his father's playing years, is what created his own passion for the sport.

"Just being able to go and walk around the facility when my dad was with the Cleveland Browns, that connection made me fall in love with the game," Tre Poteat said.

The junior has 21 Division I offers, most notably from Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Illinois, Nebraska and UW. Rivals ranks Poteat second in the state for the 2025 class and 184th nationally.

Instead of resting on his laurels during the summer, Poteat attends college football camps like many other Madison-area high school football players. He goes not for exposure but because he values college coaches' feedback.

Coaches want Poteat to improve on his press coverage but were impressed with his ability to understand college defensive schemes in the film room.

"I want to get better, so I want coaches to show me different techniques or strategies, so that I can improve my game and take it to Friday and eventually Saturday nights," Poteat said.

"I met Amare at the camp, we chatted for a bit and he was really nice," Poteat said. "He helped me out with some things and was a great role model."

The 6-foot-1 Poteat prepares for weeks before participating at camps. He works with his father on camp agility drills, including the 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 shuttle run and broad jump. His training includes position-specific workouts focusing on backpedaling, opening his hips and breaking on the football.

It paid dividends at UW's camp on June. 21, when Poteat had the highlight of the day.

"It was my last rep of 1-on-1, so I jammed the dude, stayed on his hip up the sideline and then turned around to pick the ball off with one hand which made all the players go crazy," Poteat said.

The all-Big Eight Conference performer will stay at Verona despite his father becoming the new defensive backs coach at Iowa State. Tre Poteat's return to the Wildcats solidifies their defense, while adding a spark to the offense.

Poteat will also play wide receiver this upcoming season, after six seniors at the position graduated. Having partially played the position last year, Poteat said his experience at cornerback will aid him in a bigger role.

"It's easier to spot a corner's weakness because you learn some things when you're playing corner and then you translate them to the receiver side because you know their tendencies," Poteat said.

Poteat doesn't intend to announce his commitment until next spring, with his eyes set on his birthday of April 4. In the meantime, he’ll continue to attend college camps where there’s always high expectations because of his background.

This pressure doesn’t affect Poteat, who’s confident in his abilities because he works out three times a day. Poteat said his peers should have the same level of confidence when attending these camps.

"Don't get startled, there may be coaches there but don't let them throw you off your game," Poteat said. "Have fun, compete and go out there and ball."

Photos: Verona football holds off Middleton