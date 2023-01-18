Verona standout Trey Engram makes commitment to play Division I football

Trey Engram will have a new pack of Wildcats to run with next fall after the Verona senior running back announced his commitment to play football at Kansas State on Saturday.
"Extremely Blessed to announce my commitment to Kansas State University!" Engram wrote in the tweet.
The son of former University of Wisconsin football offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and brother to current Badgers wide receiver Dean Engram, Trey Engram earned first-team all-Big Eight Conference honors this past fall after leading Verona in rushing.
The 5-foot-8, 166-pound running back tallied 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns on 193 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and 107.2 yards per game, helping the Wildcats capture their first outright conference title in 11 years.
Trey Engram, who also held a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia and a Division I offer from Merrimack College, eclipsed the century mark six times. He churned out a season-high 156 yards and a score on 32 carries in the Wildcats' 26-19 win over Janesville Parker on Sept. 16.
Verona's season ended with a 3-0 loss to Milwaukee Marquette in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Kansas State captured its first Big 12 championship in a decade by defeating national runners-up Texas Christian in overtime, 31-28, finishing the season 10-4. The Wildcats were led by the nation’s eighth-leading rusher last season in junior Deuce Vaughn, who ran for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns, and declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 2.
