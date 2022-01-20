Verona selects new football coach

Verona has hired Andrew Riley as its football coach, Verona athletic and activities director Joel Zimba announced Thursday.
Riley replaces longtime coach Dave Richardson, who retired after this past season.
Riley is in his sixth year as a physical education and health education teacher at Verona, after two years at Country View Elementary in Verona, and has coached basketball and baseball for Verona at the sub-varsity levels, according to a Verona school district release. He has eight years coaching in the football program.
“I’m grateful for the yearly opportunities I’ve had to learn and progress from being a freshman volunteer assistant to the varsity head coach,” he said in the release. “I can promise that our Wildcats will always push, fall and fail forward. That means we will work hard to earn what we get, always leave things better than we found them, and use our mistakes to learn instead of being afraid to make them. We will seek to make our school, our community, and ourselves proud every single day.”
Riley said he was excited to be named the next Wildcats coach and grateful for the character, leadership and relationship-building that coaches such as Richardson, Scott Cramer and Andy Kruger have established in the past 20 years in building the program.
“For the last eight years, I have been able to learn from these great coaches and cannot wait to keep building our (Verona) football program,” Riley said. “Our program will continue to be all about providing the tools and experiences for our student-athletes to be successful both on and off the field.”
Riley is a West Allis Hale graduate and a University of Wisconsin graduate.
Verona finished 6-4 overall in the fall, losing to Fond du Lac in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The Wildcats were 4-3 and tied with Madison Memorial for third in Big Eight Conference play.
Richardson, who surpassed 200 victories in his career, took over as Verona's coach in 2000.
