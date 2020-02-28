Verona's Aubrey Dawkins commits to Michigan State, Haakon Anderson eyes Wisconsin Badgers for football

Verona seniors Aubrey Dawkins and Haakon Anderson look to be on their way to the Big Ten Conference for football — one at Michigan State, the other at the University of Wisconsin.

Dawkins was asked to walk on for football at Michigan State, was accepted and will attend Michigan State, Verona football coach Dave Richardson said Friday.

Dawkins in a Tweet said “worked hard for this” and a Michigan State Spartans’ helmet was displayed along with a photo of Dawkins.

Mel Tucker, a former UW football player, was recently named coach at Michigan State.

Dawkins, listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds by the Big Eight Conference, was a first-team all-conference selection as a wide receiver on the Big Eight team. He was an honorable-mention choice as a receiver on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

Anderson has been asked to walk on at the UW, Richardson said. Anderson is awaiting acceptance and plans to attend UW when accepted, Richardson said.

The 6-2, 200-pound Anderson played multiple positions for the Wildcats, including tight end, H-back, running back and defensive back.