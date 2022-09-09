Verona football team wins defensive struggle against Middleton

VERONA — The Middleton and Verona football teams have similar and preferred formulas on offense.

Run the ball. Mix in timely passes. Run the ball some more.

The Cardinals and Wildcats didn’t veer too much from that strategy in their Big Eight Conference matchup that became a defensive struggle Friday night.

It turned out that special-teams play decided the outcome.

Verona pulled out a 13-7 victory when senior kicker Drew Chorlton -- a former soccer player -- kicked a 37-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2:12 to play.

"It was really nerve-racking," Chorlton said. "Once I got onto the field, I took a big, deep breath and then just focused on the ball and my snapper and holder, and put it through the two posts."

Middleton moved to the Verona 37 in the last minute. But Middleton’s final bid ended with an interception by Verona sophomore Tre Poteat.

In taking a 10-7 lead, key plays on the series for Verona (3-1 overall, 2-0 Big Eight) included a late-hit penalty against Middleton (1-3, 1-1) and Wildcats senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson’s 14-yard run on a scramble.

Verona senior Brandon Zier’s tackle stopped Middleton senior Garrett Ballweg short of a first down at the Cardinals’ 30-yard line on a fake punt attempt with 4:22 to play.

The Cardinals tied the game 7-7 on junior quarterback Gabe Passini’s 14-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Owen Cooney with 5:55 left in the third quarter. That capped a 66-yard scoring drive, which included six runs and a 24-yard pass from Passini to senior receiver Dayton Devine.

On the next series, Verona drove to the Middleton 27-yard line, before the Cardinals denied Wildcats senior running back Trey Engram on a fourth-and-1 run.

In the first half, the Wildcats took advantage of a special-teams play and a short field to score the game’s first touchdown.

Verona blocked a Middleton punt (after the punt snap was dropped) and was in business at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line after the recovery credited to Wildcats senior Senuja Jayawickrama with 7:50 left in the second quarter.

On second-and-goal, Engram bounced off first contact and swept the left side for a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 7:09 remaining before halftime.

Middleton missed cashing in during the first half, stymied by several penalties and dropped passes.

Middleton had controlled possession with its running game, led by junior running backs Bryce Falk and Trey Suttle, in the first half. The Cardinals’ attack included using a power-I formation and a full-house backfield, which, at times, featured senior linebacker Gus Wenning as a blocking back.

After Verona senior punter Gavin Farrell’s 49-yard punt pinned Middleton at its 1-yard line with 8:34 left in the first quarter, the Cardinals methodically moved downfield, primarily with its ground game, led by Falk.

The Cardinals advanced to the Wildcats’ 20 on the drive. But a holding penalty pushed them back to the 31.

On third-and-20 from the Verona 30, Passini completed a swing pass to Suttle but Wildcats senior linebacker Alec Fernandez brought down Suttle for a 2-yard loss. That halted Middleton’s drive at the Verona 32 late in the first quarter.

Despite a holding penalty and false-start infraction, Middleton moved to the Verona 38 late in the second quarter. But the Cardinals then had three incompletions, the last a drop 2:50 prior to halftime.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s defense, sparked by junior linebacker Sam Pilof and senior linebacker Jack Madigan, bottled up Verona’s offense in the first half, while Fernandez, senior linebacker Mason Armstrong and senior lineman Drake Badger led the Verona defensive charge.

A week ago, Falk had 130 of his team’s 215 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Madison La Follette. Engram had two touchdowns and gained 150 of the Wildcats’ 267 yards rushing in a 53-6 victory over Madison East.