VERONA - Of all positions on the football field to take over, quarterback is often one of the most difficult.

Verona senior Elijah Lagomasino has made it look smooth so far this season in helping the Wildcats to a 1-1 start. After losing its first game, Verona won the Big Eight Conference outright last season for the first time since 2011.

The Wildcats dropped their opener again this year to Muskego, 38-35, but rebounded with a 42-14 win over Kenosha Indian Trail in Week 2. Lagomasino has been key so far with 349 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-38 passing, while adding 60 yards and four more scores on the ground.

The new Wildcats signal caller dove into his game-day favorites and more.

