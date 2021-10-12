 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verona football coach Dave Richardson plans to retire after season
0 Comments
alert

Verona football coach Dave Richardson plans to retire after season

  • 0
091721_veronabeloithsfb_08-09172021221939

Verona Head Coach Dave Richardson, left, celebrates his 200th win with the Verona Wildcats with assistant coach Scott Cramer after defeating Beloit Memorial at Verona Area High School in Verona, Wis., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

Dave Richardson plans to retire as Verona football coach and will step down after this season.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Richardson informed Verona athletic director Joel Zimba that this will be Richardson’s final season leading the Wildcats’ football program, according to Zimba on Tuesday morning.

“During our conversation, he indicated that it's time, and I fully support his decision,” Zimba wrote in an email. “The focus right now is to finish out the fall season, support our student-athletes as best we can, and then my attention can shift to hiring a replacement for Coach Richardson after the season. We will ensure that a new coach has ample time to prepare for the fall 2022 football season.”

Richardson took over as Verona football coach in 2000.

Dave Richardson photo 2

Richardson 

Richardson, who entered the season with a 196-107 record, reached 200 victories for his career when Verona defeated Beloit Memorial 49-21 in a Big Eight Conference football game Sept. 17. He was the 58th state coach to reach 200 victories.

Verona (6-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight) is scheduled to play host to conference leader Sun Prairie on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

Verona advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2008, falling to Kimberly 28-14 in the title game.

“Verona Wildcat Football” tweeted Tuesday: “Head Coach Dave Richardson has announced he will be retiring at the end of this season. Thank you for your years of dedication and for the wonderful impact you've left on our community. Best of luck in retirement coach!

Richardson, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, was a three-sport athlete at Madison Memorial (football, basketball and baseball).

He played football at UW-Whitewater (1981-82) and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and coaching, according to his WFCA biography.

He began in coaching in 1982 when he was 19 years old at Madison Holy Name Seminary (JV basketball coach). He began coaching football in 1983 at Madison Memorial (freshman and varsity assistant).

He later coached football and basketball and was athletic director, at Holy Name; was athletic director and football coach at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; and was athletic director and football coach at Whitefish Bay Dominican, according to his WFCA bio.

In 2000, he accepted teaching and coaching jobs at Verona, where he has been a physical education and health teacher, strength and conditioning coordinator and football coach.

After reaching 200 victories, he told the State Journal: “It wasn’t about being a winner. It was about the daily grind and doing what you need to do to get better.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers QB Graham Mertz discusses running backs and preparing for Army

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics