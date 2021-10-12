Verona football coach Dave Richardson plans to retire after season

Dave Richardson plans to retire as Verona football coach and will step down after this season.
Richardson informed Verona athletic director Joel Zimba that this will be Richardson’s final season leading the Wildcats’ football program, according to Zimba on Tuesday morning.
“During our conversation, he indicated that it's time, and I fully support his decision,” Zimba wrote in an email. “The focus right now is to finish out the fall season, support our student-athletes as best we can, and then my attention can shift to hiring a replacement for Coach Richardson after the season. We will ensure that a new coach has ample time to prepare for the fall 2022 football season.”
Richardson took over as Verona football coach in 2000.
Richardson, who entered the season with a 196-107 record, reached 200 victories for his career when Verona defeated Beloit Memorial 49-21 in a Big Eight Conference football game Sept. 17. He was the 58th state coach to reach 200 victories.
Verona (6-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight) is scheduled to play host to conference leader Sun Prairie on Friday night in the regular-season finale.
Verona advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2008, falling to Kimberly 28-14 in the title game.
“Verona Wildcat Football” tweeted Tuesday: “Head Coach Dave Richardson has announced he will be retiring at the end of this season. Thank you for your years of dedication and for the wonderful impact you've left on our community. Best of luck in retirement coach!
Richardson, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, was a three-sport athlete at Madison Memorial (football, basketball and baseball).
He played football at UW-Whitewater (1981-82) and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and coaching, according to his WFCA biography.
He began in coaching in 1982 when he was 19 years old at Madison Holy Name Seminary (JV basketball coach). He began coaching football in 1983 at Madison Memorial (freshman and varsity assistant).
He later coached football and basketball and was athletic director, at Holy Name; was athletic director and football coach at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; and was athletic director and football coach at Whitefish Bay Dominican, according to his WFCA bio.
In 2000, he accepted teaching and coaching jobs at Verona, where he has been a physical education and health teacher, strength and conditioning coordinator and football coach.
After reaching 200 victories, he told the State Journal: “It wasn’t about being a winner. It was about the daily grind and doing what you need to do to get better.”
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).