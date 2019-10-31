This week's inclement weather has led to several time, date and/or site changes for second-round WIAA football playoff games.
Last week we mowed this field to get ready for the game. #Wisconsin #StoughtonStrong pic.twitter.com/OJkaLS5AgN— StoughtonAD (@AD_Stoughton) October 31, 2019
In the area and region, these changes have been made (and, in one case, made again):
• Friday's Division 3 game between Reedsburg and DeForest had been relocated to McFarland High School, but has been relocated again, back to DeForest, at 7 p.m. Friday. The reason? The McFarland boys soccer team's sectional semifinal match was postponed on Thursday, and now will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at McFarland.
• Friday's Division 6 game between Cambridge and Racine Lutheran has been relocated to Union Grove High School.
• Friday's Division 6 game between Lancaster and Mineral Point has been relocated to UW-Platteville's Pioneer Stadium.
• Friday's Division 6 game between Johnson Creek and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs has been relocated to North Fond du Lac High School.
• The Darlington-Mondovi game in Division 6 has been changed to a 1 p.m. Saturday start at Mondovi High School.
The complete schedule for this weekend's second-round games, as of 5 p.m. Thursday:
WIAA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
Friday’s schedule
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Middleton (8-2) at Madison Memorial (10-0)
Sun Prairie (7-3) at Fond du Lac (9-1)
Mukwonago (7-3) at Muskego (10-0)
Kenosha Indian Trail (8-2) at Franklin (9-1)
Neenah (5-5) at Kimberly (10-0)
Schofield D.C. Everest (6-4) at Appleton North (7-3)
Green Bay Preble (6-4) at Bay Port (10-0)
Milwaukee Marshall co-op (7-3) at Milwaukee Marquette (7-3)
DIVISION 2
Holmen (7-3) at Hartford (10-0)
Milton (9-1) at Waunakee (9-1)
Burlington (8-2) at Waterford (9-1)
Waukesha West (7-3) at Wilmot (9-1)
Superior (8-2) at Pulaski (9-1), 6 p.m.
Kaukauna (7-3) at Hortonville (9-1)
Brookfield East (8-2) at Brookfield Central (8-2)
Mequon Homestead (8-2) at Menomonee Falls (8-2)
DIVISION 3
Reedsburg (8-2) at DeForest (10-0)
Monroe (6-4) at Stoughton (8-2)
New Berlin West (9-1) at New Berlin Eisenhower (9-1)
Pewaukee (6-4) at Plymouth (9-1)
New Richmond (8-2) at Menomonie (9-1)
River Falls (8-2) at Medford (10-0)
Grafton (7-3) at West De Pere (10-0)
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (8-2) at Menasha (9-1)
DIVISION 4
Lakeside Lutheran (6-4) at Evansville (9-1)
Edgerton (9-1) at River Valley (9-1)
Kewaskum (6-4) at Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-2)
Greendale Martin Luther (8-2) at Lake Mills (9-1)
Hammond St. Croix Central (8-2) at Freedom (10-0)
Wrightstown (8-2) at Baldwin-Woodville (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Denmark (7-3) at Kiel (10-0)
Winneconne (7-3) at Berlin (8-2)
DIVISION 5
La Crosse Aquinas (7-3) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (9-1)
Arcadia (6-4) at Prairie du Chien (9-1)
Lomira (8-2) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-1)
Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-1) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (9-1) at Kenosha Bradford
St. Croix Falls (6-4) at Maple Northwestern (10-0)
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (6-4) at Stratford (10-0)
New Holstein (7-3) at Amherst (9-0)
Chilton (8-2) at Kewaunee (9-1)
DIVISION 6
Cambridge (9-1) vs. Racine Lutheran (10-0) at Union Grove
Johnson Creek (8-2) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-2) at North Fond du Lac
Darlington (7-3) at Mondovi (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Lancaster (9-1) vs. Mineral Point (10-0) at UW-Platteville
Colby (8-2) at Eau Claire Regis (10-0)
Unity (9-1) at Spring Valley (9-1)
Auburndale (8-2) at Abbotsford (10-0)
Coleman (8-2) at Manawa (8-2)
DIVISION 7
Ithaca (8-2) at Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (10-0)
River Ridge (7-3) at Potosi/Cassville (8-2)
Burlington Catholic Central (6-4) vs. Hilbert (10-0) at Brillion
Reedsville (6-4) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (10-0) at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh
Pepin/Alma (6-4) at Bangor (10-0)
Turtle Lake (7-3) at Blair-Taylor (8-2)
Hurley (8-2) at Edgar (9-1)
Gilman (8-2) at Almond-Bancroft (10-0)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Oakfield (7-3) at Belmont (8-2)
Gibraltar (8-2) vs. Wausau Newman (10-0) at Schofield D.C. Everest
Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (8-2) at Luck (10-0)
Florence (8-2) at Shell Lake (9-1)