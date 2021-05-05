Unique spring football season allows teams to give seniors their moment, develop younger talent

Waunakee football coach Pat Rice gathered his team in the end zone following Friday night’s game at rival DeForest.
He praised the Warriors for their 48-30 victory and told them the journey they had taken in the WIAA’s unprecedented alternate fall season this spring was worthy of an ESPN documentary.
“I said we are going to do a 30-for-30 on you guys, probably all these teams that are playing,” Rice said. “From the logistics of just getting there and making it happen and dealing with all the different things. So, it was really rewarding.
“And to see the kids play like they did and against the great team we played against. … There, obviously, is a rivalry. But at the end of the day, they are a good program and we are a good program and it’s high school football. Six months ago, we didn’t think this would be possible.”
This is the final week of the alternate season for football, created by the WIAA as an accommodation for schools that elected not to play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few games remain to be played in the area Friday or Saturday; most of the teams have ended their seasons as the alternate and traditional spring seasons overlap.
The teams savored giving seniors one last opportunity to play football, while also seizing the chance to afford younger players playing time that could prove valuable when the next football season arrives this fall.
Teams wanted to experience success in the present, but also see what they had for the future.
“The benefits were we got to compete and DeForest got to compete and everybody got to compete,” said Rice, who surpassed 300 coaching victories this spring. “These kids were, obviously, down about not getting to (compete in the fall). So, we feel unbelievably fortunate to get to compete and get to be part of the thing.
“To run the table and go undefeated, we told these guys they are one of Waunakee’s undefeated teams. We have had a number of really good teams and we kind of marked this group. Although it was a shortened season, they overcame a lot of stuff, and so did the DeForest kids, just to be here.”
Several area teams finished their schedules with undefeated records, including Waunakee (6-0), Sun Prairie (6-0), Lodi (6-0) and Monroe (5-0).
The Madison West football club team, playing an independent schedule, stands 3-0 entering a scheduled final game Friday at Milton.
In eight-player football, Wisconsin Heights was 4-0 and top-ranked in this week's WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
Sun Prairie was ranked third, Waunakee fifth and DeForest (5-1) seventh among large-sized schools.
Sun Prairie was right behind top-ranked Fond du Lac and second-ranked Kimberly, and those two teams play Friday.
DeForest hosts Menasha on Friday in a rematch of the WIAA Division 3 state final in fall 2019 — a game won by DeForest 8-7.
“That’s what we signed up for; we signed up for seven games,” DeForest coach Aaron Mack said. “Although (the loss to Waunakee) stings, our kids will come back and are going to be excited that we get that seventh game and we get it at home.
“And we can close it out for our seniors and have a nice tribute to them at the end as Senior Night. We have something pretty special at the end that we do — the Senior Walk. It should be special because they’ve put a lot into this.”
Lodi was fourth-ranked among medium-sized schools, followed by fifth-ranked Monroe, seventh-ranked Stoughton (4-2), ninth-ranked Jefferson (4-1) and 10th-ranked Columbus (5-1). Belleville (5-1) was No. 7 among the small schools.
Rice said the DeForest game was one Waunakee had circled on the calendar, serving as a culminating event because there are no playoffs in the alternate football season.
“It was an exciting game," Rice said. "I was happy to be a part of it.”