Unique spring football season allows teams to give seniors their moment, develop younger talent

Waunakee football coach Pat Rice gathered his team in the end zone following Friday night’s game at rival DeForest.

He praised the Warriors for their 48-30 victory and told them the journey they had taken in the WIAA’s unprecedented alternate fall season this spring was worthy of an ESPN documentary.

“I said we are going to do a 30-for-30 on you guys, probably all these teams that are playing,” Rice said. “From the logistics of just getting there and making it happen and dealing with all the different things. So, it was really rewarding.

“And to see the kids play like they did and against the great team we played against. … There, obviously, is a rivalry. But at the end of the day, they are a good program and we are a good program and it’s high school football. Six months ago, we didn’t think this would be possible.”

This is the final week of the alternate season for football, created by the WIAA as an accommodation for schools that elected not to play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few games remain to be played in the area Friday or Saturday; most of the teams have ended their seasons as the alternate and traditional spring seasons overlap.