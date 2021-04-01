Tyler Matley runs wild as Monroe defeats Evansville

“It’s a three-headed monster,” Monroe coach Toby Golembiewski said about the offense. “Trevor (Rodebaugh) had a great game last week. And if you line up to stop that, then you have these other guys to look for — Keatin and Matley — and we can throw out of that stuff, also.

“You don’t see it that much. Everyone is in shotgun, throwing it all over the place. I didn’t invent this. It is a great system that has been working for years and it fits our program perfectly.”

Evansville (1-1, 1-1), 10th-ranked among medium-sized schools, rallied from a 24-8 deficit. The Blue Devils tied the game at 24 on senior quarterback Tyr Severson’s 1-yard run and his 2-point conversion pass completion to junior Kane Howlett with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Matley’s 10-yard touchdown run — sweeping the left side — with 8:52 left and his subsequent 2-point conversion run put the Cheesemakers ahead for good 32-24.

The scoring play followed a pivotal pass completion from senior quarterback Max Golembiewski to 6-foot-6 junior receiver J.T. Seagreaves on a fourth-and-5 from the Evansville 45-yard line. The left-handed Golembiewski, Matley’s friend since third grade who’s also a Loras commit, fired deep to Seagreaves for a 35-yard gain to the Blue Devils’ 10.