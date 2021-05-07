Trevor Syse accounts for three TDs as Belleville tips New Glarus/Monticello

Belleville drove downfield on the next series, but Syse’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Gustafson at the New Glarus/Monticello 1-yard line with 4:56 left in the first quarter.

The Knights then drove 99 yards for their second touchdown. Schuett raced 72 yards along the right sideline to the Belleville 17. On second down, he threw a 17-yard strike to an open Gustafson, giving the Knights a 12-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

“It started out and fell the way we wanted it to,” New Glarus/Monticello coach Jeff Eichelkraut said. “The defense played amazing and the offense … we made the most of our opportunities. But it just didn’t end up the way we wanted. Hats off to them, they were able to convert.”

Belleville scored its first touchdown on Syse’s 12-yard pass to senior receiver Jaxson Pier, bringing the Wildcats within 12-7 with 6:12 left in the second quarter. But New Glarus/Monticello extended its lead to 20-7 on Schuett’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Parman (who scored on the subsequent 2-point conversion) with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

Syse started the year in a backup role but became the starter after an injury, Mike Nolden said.

“Trevor just stepped in and we told him, `Dude, just play football because when you play football, you’re really good,’’’ Nolden said.

