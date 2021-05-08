Trevor Syse accounts for 3 TDs as Belleville tips New Glarus/Monticello

NEW GLARUS — The final Friday Night Lights of the unprecedented alternate fall football season this spring shined prominently on the two quarterbacks in the rivalry game between Belleville and New Glarus/Monticello.
Belleville junior quarterback Trevor Syse threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while rallying the Wildcats to a 21-20 victory.
Belleville (6-1), ranked seventh among small-sized schools in this week’s WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, overcame a 20-7 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and finished the WIAA’s seven-week alternate season on a four-game winning streak.
New Glarus/Monticello senior quarterback Darris Schuett threw three touchdown passes — two to senior Peter Gustafson and one to junior Jackson Parman. Schuett also ran for a game-high 114 yards prior to being injured playing defense and leaving the game with a leg injury with 2 minutes, 26 seconds to play.
Syse wound up throwing for 256 yards, but he was repeatedly sacked by the New Glarus/Monticello defense led by junior Dain Walter and seniors Cade Femrite and Cole Walter.
“I think, honestly, we were just making plays out there,” Syse said. “We never gave up and that’s been our motto all year. We are extremely proud of this team and everyone on it. The seniors were great. Last year, we had a bad season, I would say. We were super motivated in the weight room all offseason. … I started off rough (tonight), but it’s all about how you come back and finish.”
Syse’s 12-yard run brought the Wildcats within 20-14 with 7:33 remaining to play.
Then, after Belleville recovered a fumble at the New Glarus/Montello 30-yard line with 6:34 left, the left-hander completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Anthony Nolden — Belleville coach Mike Nolden’s cousin — with 6:24 remaining. Syse then converted the extra point, giving the Wildcats the 21-20 lead.
“It’s just incredible,” said Mike Nolden, in his first season as coach. “These kids have given everything. Just the opportunity for them to play this spring. Going back to last January, we told these kids we could be really good and could have a lot of fun doing it.
“That final celebration, everybody just let it out and let go of how much they’ve had and how much they appreciated the opportunity to play football after losing the fall football season.“
The Knights (3-4), pounding the ball on the ground and mixing in timely passes, grabbed the early lead with two first-quarter touchdown passes from Schuett, who’s committed to Simpson College in Iowa for football, to Gustafson.
They marched 68 yards in 12 plays on the game’s first drive. On third-and-9, Schuett completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gustafson with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
Belleville drove downfield on the next series, but Syse’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Gustafson at the New Glarus/Monticello 1-yard line with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Knights then drove 99 yards for their second touchdown. Schuett raced 72 yards along the right sideline to the Belleville 17. On second down, he threw a 17-yard strike to an open Gustafson, giving the Knights a 12-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
“It started out and fell the way we wanted it to,” New Glarus/Monticello coach Jeff Eichelkraut said. “The defense played amazing and the offense … we made the most of our opportunities. But it just didn’t end up the way we wanted. Hats off to them, they were able to convert.”
Belleville scored its first touchdown on Syse’s 12-yard pass to senior receiver Jaxson Pier, bringing the Wildcats within 12-7 with 6:12 left in the second quarter. But New Glarus/Monticello extended its lead to 20-7 on Schuett’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Parman (who scored on the subsequent 2-point conversion) with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Syse started the year in a backup role but became the starter after an injury, Mike Nolden said.
“Trevor just stepped in and we told him, `Dude, just play football because when you play football, you’re really good,’’’ Nolden said.