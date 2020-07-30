Transfer Konner Knauf eyes immediate impact for Edgerton

Konner Knauf is the newest member of the Edgerton Crimson Tide football squad.
Playing his first three years of high school at neighboring Stoughton, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver put up solid numbers for the Vikings in 2019, hauling in 36 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns.
“I was super excited (when I found out he was transferring),” said Drew Hanson, Knauf’s new teammate and the Crimson Tide's returning quarterback. “I watched his highlights in December of last year and thought, ‘Wow, this kid is good.’ Then, when I found out he was transferring, I knew we were going to be a big threat this year.”
Hanson isn’t the only one thrilled to have Knauf joining the team in 2020.
“Konner contacted me in late March to let me know he was coming,” said Russ Lietz, Edgerton's first-year head coach. “He sent me his Hudl film, and when I saw that, I was pretty excited. … Right away, his aggressiveness away from the ball caught my attention. His speed jumped out at me, too.”
Thus far, the transition to a new school has been a smooth one for Knauf.
“Everyone that I’ve met has been super welcoming,” the three-sport athlete said. “I’m really loving it so far.”
Opponents of the Crimson Tide might not love trying to stop this offense so much.
Following a season that saw Edgerton go 9-2 overall and win the Rock Valley Conference title, the Crimson Tide returns its second-leading receiver, Clayton Jenny, third-leading rusher, Ethan Krause and starting quarterback in Hanson.
“We have a very good core of receivers and backs,” Lietz said. “Drew completed almost 66% of his passes last year (for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns). He’s got a great frame, size and arm. … Last year’s team had several decent athletes that have gone on to play in college, but we’ve got talent back that nobody has heard of.”
Throw in Knauf, and the offense becomes an even bigger threat.
“He’s got good hands; he runs excellent routes,” Lietz added. “He’s not a large framed kid, but he plays big. … His aggressive nature of play, if that could catch the other kids’ attention and get them to play at that level, who knows what our receiving corps could be?”
Style of play and previous impact has Edgerton expecting the senior receiver to step in and fulfill several roles immediately.
“In the past, I’ve been mainly an outside receiver,” Knauf said. “But they’re definitely excited to use me in the slot, the outside and a little bit in the run game, so that excites me. I think I’m multidimensional, so we’ll use that to our advantage.”
While stepping into a new role on a new team in a new school district, Knauf has clearly made an impact on his new quarterback and coach — on and off the field.
“He’s a nice kid, a very mature young man,” Lietz said. “He’s energetic and smiley, too.”
“Moving from school to school isn’t going to make it easy, but I can see him stepping in and as one of our big leaders on the team,” Hanson said. “He has great passion for football. He’s always determined and looking for ways to get better. He’s a great guy to be around, and we’re super excited to have him.”
