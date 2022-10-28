Touchdown in closing seconds sends Waunakee past Middleton in WIAA playoffs

WAUNAKEE – The rematch between the Waunakee and Middleton football teams produced another tight, hard-fought game.

This time, top-seeded Waunakee pulled out a dramatic 21-14 victory over fifth-seeded Middleton Friday night when 6-foot-6 junior tight end Robert Booker caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf with 18 seconds left in a second-round WIAA Division 1 playoff game.

Booker made a leaping catch in the left corner of the end zone.

“It was super-exciting,” Booker said. “I didn’t know if it was going to come to me or my teammate David (Emerich). `Lenny’ (Lenzendorf) made the right read and I came down with it to seal the game. It’s a great feeling.”

Waunakee (11-0) used a 66-yard scoring drive after Middleton (7-4) rallied from a 14-3 deficit. That left Waunakee coach Pat Rice beaming afterward.

“I was really excited because I knew this was a good team we were playing and I knew a lot of things could happen,” Rice said. “You are dealing with two good programs. It was a good win for us, for sure.”

Lenzendorf, on third-and-15, picked up 17 yards on a scramble to the Waunakee 46.

“The scramble was huge,” Rice said. “He has that ability. He’s a pretty balanced kid, in terms of run-pass. He’s an excellent student of the game. I’m just glad he decided to pull and run.”

Said Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn: “Unreal. We had him bottled up all night. We had some good hits. … Outside of his scrambles, they didn’t really have much on the ground. Our defensive did a phenomenal job stopping the run.”

Booker and Emerich came up with two more leaping catches as the Warriors moved downfield on the decisive drive.

After losing a fumble in the third quarter, Booker wanted the football to come to him at the end.

“I wanted the ball bad, especially after that fumble,” Booker said. “It felt good to get that score.”

Rice, told that Booker said the play on the touchdown pass was either for Booker or Emerich, said with a grin: “But Book’s a nice target – (with) the catch radius. The footwork down there was unbelievable. He got the foot in. … He’s a remarkable kid.”

The Warriors edged the Cardinals 17-14 in a non-conference game in the second week of the regular season.

Both coaches expected the tense game that unfolded.

“We proved again tonight we can play with these guys,” Pertzborn said. “One play goes this way or that and we are on the winning side. This team is (extremely) good. We proved it tonight. We proved it tonight.

"We just took the one seed, an undefeated team on their home field, where they have a massive winning streak and we could have and probably should have won the game. We just didn’t get it done when it mattered the most. So, hats off to them. They got it done at the end.”

Rice agreed that Middleton was a strong team.

“They are a really good team,” Rice said. “They have some quality football players. We knew they were going to give us everything they had. We prepped all week that this needed to be a four-quarter game. We needed to just kind of hang in there. They are big, they are physical, they have so many good players, frankly. Their defense is nails.

“We just wanted to keep hanging in there. Our kids made some plays. I think we executed all three phases pretty well all night. Our defense played pretty strong all night. They got some momentum. But our kids kept battling.”

Waunakee won the Division 2 state title last year. The Warriors won their 31st consecutive game overall dating to a 31-30 loss to Brookfield East in the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state title game.

The Warriors led 7-0 at halftime on Lenzendorf’s 4-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Sebastian Rasmussen at the end of the first quarter and a strong defensive effort led by junior linebacker Sam Hogland.

Middleton’s defense also turned in a strong performance.

The Cardinals cut their deficit to 7-3 when senior Owen Halverson made a 43-yard field goal with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

Middleton junior running back Bryce Falk broke loose for a 33-yard run to the Waunakee 26 on the drive. The Cardinals moved to the 16, but Waunakee junior Cole Savola sacked Middleton junior quarterback Gabe Passini for a 9-yard loss.

But Waunakee answered Middleton’s score on the next drive, with the passing game being pivotal.

Rasmussen capped a 76-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the third quarter – putting Waunakee ahead 14-3.

Lenzendorf started the drive with a 30-yard completion to senior receiver Devin Johnson. Lenzendorf also completed a 28-yard pass to Emerich and a 12-yard pass to Booker on the drive.

But Middleton stormed back.

The Cardinals responded with a 69-yard scoring drive, capped by Passini’s 21-yard touchdown run with 10:42 to play. Passini then completed a 2-point conversion pass to senior tight end Owen Cooney, rallying the Cardinals within 14-11.

On their next series, the Cardinals tied the game at 14-14 on Halverson’s 23-yard with 5:18 left. Falk’s 29-yard run and Passini’s 30-yard completion to a leaping Cooney were key plays.

In the first quarter, Middleton came up empty after a solid first drive of the game. The Cardinals moved from their 32-yard line to the Warriors’ 27.

Passini had two third-down completions – one to Cooney and the other to senior receiver Alden Cleary – to keep the chains moving.

When the drive stalled at the Waunakee 29, Middleton attempted a 46-yard field goal but Halverson’s kick was just short with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

Waunakee, which had a three-and-out on its first possession, increased the offense’s tempo on the second series that resulted in a 79-yard scoring drive.

Lenzendorf and Emerich connected on two deep outs to each side of the field. The first reception, to the left boundary, was good for 25 yards to the Waunakee 49.

Lenzendorf then completed another 25-yard pass to Emerich -- who made a leaping catch near the right sideline, at the Middleton 26.

The Warriors turned to the running game, advancing to the Cardinals’ 4.

On third down, Lenzendorf completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rasmussen as time expired in the first quarter – giving Waunakee a 7-0 lead.

Lenzendorf was 17-for-26 for 221 yards and the two touchdowns. Booker had six catches for 63 yards and one touchdown and Emerich five receptions for 103 yards.

Falk rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries for Middleton.

Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in the Large Division of The Associated Press poll. The Warriors had been the No. 1 team in Division 2 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ rankings prior to the WIAA setting the playoff assignments, but Waunakee wound up in the Division 1 bracket.

Middleton finished second in the Big Eight Conference behind champion Verona.

Next up for Waunakee will be third-seeded Kimberly, which defeated second-seeded Neenah on Friday.

In the first meeting between the teams, Waunakee rallied from a 7-3 deficit on two second-quarter touchdown passes from Lenzendorf to Booker, then held off Middleton.

Lenzendorf was 19-for-28 for 277 yards and junior running back Ben Lindley had 125 yards rushing on 31 attempts in that game. Waunakee’s defense limited Falk to 23 yards on nine carries.

Last week, Waunakee opened postseason with a 39-14 victory over eighth-seeded Sheboygan North. The Warriors led 39-0 in the third quarter. Lenzendorf threw two touchdown passes, Rasmussen rushed 17 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns and Lindley had nine carries for 108 yards.

Middleton was on the road in the first week of the playoffs and dispatched the Milwaukee Marshall co-op 55-0 last Friday at Milwaukee Custer Stadium.

Passini threw five of the Cardinals’ seven touchdown passes against Milwaukee Marshall.