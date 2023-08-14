The Madison area is typically full of buzz surrounding the high school football season and for good reason.

Last year was just the fifth time since the WIAA expanded to seven divisions an area side didn’t play for a gold ball. Expectations should once again be high with tons of schools brimming with confidence, hope and belief they have a side poised for a deep playoff run.

Here are five things to watch for the 2023 season.

Golden ball in sight

Waunakee and Lodi have become postseason regulars, each winning WIAA state titles in the last six years. The Warriors, under Pat Rice, had a 31-game losing streak end as they and the Blue Devils, under Dave Puls, lost in a state quarterfinal.

Both teams should have their sights set on another gold ball this fall with plenty of talent on both rosters returning. Reigning Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee looks reloaded once again. Lodi meanwhile finished runner-up to eventual Division 4 champion Columbus and will be eager to try and shoot down the Cardinals led by the state's rushing leader, Colton Brunell, and a deep, talented senior group.

New, familiar faces take reins

After a pair of failed coaching searches, Middleton appointed former coach Tim Simon and longtime assistant Joe Poehls as interim co-coaches on April 20. Simon led Middleton for 15 seasons from 2004-17 racking up a 111-39 record while reaching the postseason each year, including the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in 2009 and state quarterfinals in 2010 and 2016. Poehls joined Simon’s staff in 2009 and served in a number of roles since, most recently as the Cardinals offensive line coach.

Austin Wills, a 2008 La Follette grad, takes over at his alma mater. He succeeded John Neumann, who served as the Lancers’ interim coach last season after former coach Scott Swanson resigned to take over the school’s as athletic director. Wills isn’t foreign to coaching high-level football, serving as an assistant at Monona Grove the last nine seasons.

Turning disappointment into motivation

Verona swept through the Big Eight Conference, and Mount Horeb/Barneveld did the same in the Badger Small Conference. Meanwhile, DeForest went 6-1 to finish runners-up behind Mount Horeb/Barneveld, while McFarland took second in the Rock Valley Conference behind eventual Division 3 state champion Monroe. That success didn’t equate to long postseason runs, however, as all four sides were eliminated from the playoffs by second round.

The Wildcats' early exit was maybe the most shocking as they fell just 3-0 at home to seventh-seeded Milwaukee Marquette after capping the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. McFarland’s late-season run — the Spartans won the final six of the regular season — ended in the first round while both the Vikings and Norskies lost in the second round. That should give all four sides plenty of incentive to try and improve upon their successes a year ago.

Ready to take next step

The state-wide football conference realignment paid off for a number of area teams last season that finished .500 or worse as Monona Grove, Stoughton, Oregon and Sun Prairie West all made the playoffs last year. The Silver Eagles reached the postseason for a second straight year, while the rival Vikings and Panthers each returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Wolves made their playoff debut in their inaugural season.

The question this fall is who will capitalize on that, albeit brief, postseason run following big losses to graduation. The Silver Eagles return their leading rusher and receiver from a year ago, while the Panthers bring back a strong two-headed backfield. The Vikings return two of their top 3 rushers and receivers, while the Wolves will be paced defensively by returning leading tackler Ean Ackley.

Big Eight title back in Madison?

The Big Eight Conference has belonged in recent years to the likes of Middleton, Verona and Sun Prairie — before leaving the league amid the district’s split to two schools last fall — over the Madison public schools.

City schools have combined for just two outright league championships in the last two decades with Madison West (2005) and Madison Memorial (2019) claiming those titles. The Spartans finished the highest last year taking third behind Verona and runners-up Middleton. West, La Follette and East were sixth through eighth, respectively.

LaFollette’s last split league title was in 2007, while East earned a three-way split two decades ago alongside Memorial and Janesville Parker. With the Wildcats and Cardinals loaded once more, the road back to the top is a difficult one to maneuver for the city schools.

