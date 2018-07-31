2018 prep football schedules for every varsity team in the area and region:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
BARABOO THUNDERBIRDS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Monona Grove at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Baraboo at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Beaver Dam at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Baraboo at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Baraboo at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
BEAVER DAM GOLDEN BEAVERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Beaver Dam at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Beaver Dam at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Reedsburg at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beaver Dam at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: DeForest at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
DEFOREST NORSKIES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-DeForest at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Monroe at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Reedsburg at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: DeForest at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Baraboo at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: DeForest at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Madison Edgewood, 4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Oregon at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Baraboo at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
PORTAGE WARRIORS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Portage at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Waunakee at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beaver Dam at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
REEDSBURG BEAVERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Reedsburg at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Milton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Reedsburg at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Reedsburg at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Reedsburg at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
SAUK PRAIRIE EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Sauk Prairie at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
WAUNAKEE WARRIORS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Waunakee at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: DeForest at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Waunakee at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Reedsburg at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
FORT ATKINSON BLACKHAWKS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Waunakee at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Fort Atkinson at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Fort Atkinson at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
MADISON EDGEWOOD CRUSADERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Mount Horeb/Barneveld vs. Madison Edgewood at Madison Edgewood, 4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Monona Grove vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Oregon vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison Edgewood at Milton, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
MILTON RED HAWKS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Sauk Prairie at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Milton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Milton at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Stoughton at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Oregon at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Milton at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Monona Grove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison Edgewood at Milton, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
MONONA GROVE SILVER EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Monona Grove at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Oregon at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Monona Grove vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Monroe at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Monona Grove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Monona Grove at Watertown, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
MONROE CHEESEMAKERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Reedsburg at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Monroe at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Milton at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Watertown at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Monroe at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Monroe at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Fort Atkinson at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
OREGON PANTHERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-DeForest at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Oregon at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Oregon at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Fort Atkinson at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Oregon at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Stoughton at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Oregon vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
STOUGHTON VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Portage at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Baraboo at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Stoughton at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Monroe at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Stoughton at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Watertown at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
WATERTOWN GOSLINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Beaver Dam at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Watertown at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Milton at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Watertown at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Monona Grove at Watertown, 7 p.m.
x- Badger Conference crossover
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
BELOIT MEMORIAL PURPLE KNIGHTS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Janesville Craig at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Beloit Memorial vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison La Follette at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Beloit Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beloit Memorial vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Beloit Memorial at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Janesville Parker at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG COUGARS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Janesville Craig at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Janesville Parker vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Verona vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Sun Prairie vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Janesville Craig vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Janesville Craig at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE PARKER VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Verona vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Janesville Parker vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison East vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Middleton vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison West vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Janesville Parker at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
MADISON EAST PURGOLDERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison Memorial vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison East vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Janesville Craig vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison East vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE LANCERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Madison West at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison La Follette at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison La Follette vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Verona at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
MADISON MEMORIAL SPARTANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Sun Prairie at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison Memorial vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison Memorial at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Beloit Memorial at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
MADISON WEST REGENTS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Madison West at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Middleton vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Verona vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beloit Memorial vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison West vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
MIDDLETON CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Middleton vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Beloit Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Middleton vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Janesville Craig at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Sun Prairie at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Beloit Memorial vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Sun Prairie vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Sun Prairie at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison La Follette vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison East vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
VERONA WILDCATS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Verona vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Verona vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Verona vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Sun Prairie at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Madison Memorial at Verona, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Verona at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
COLUMBUS CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Omro vs. Columbus at Fireman's Park, Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Columbus vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Columbus vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Columbus vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Columbus at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lodi at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Columbus at Poynette, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
LAKE MILLS L-CATS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Aug. 16: x-Lake Mills at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Mauston at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Lake Mills at Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Poynette at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Columbus at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN WARRIORS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Lakeside Lutheran vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Lakeside Lutheran at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Wautoma at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Lakeside Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
LODI BLUE DEVILS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Lodi at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Artlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Westfield at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Watertown Luther Prep at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Lodi at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lodi at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
POYNETTE PUMAS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Waterloo at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Adams-Friendship at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Poynette vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Marshall at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Poynette at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Lodi at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Poynette at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Columbus at Poynette, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP PHOENIX
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Ripon at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Westfield at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Watertown Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Watertown Luther Prep at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Lakeside Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Poynette at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
BELLEVILLE WILDCATS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Belleville vs. White Lake/Elcho at Elcho High School, 4 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Belleville at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Belleville at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Belleville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
CAMBRIDGE BLUE JAYS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Cambridge at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Cambridge at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Cambridge at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
MARSHALL CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Palmyra-Eagle at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Stanley-Boyd at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Adams-Friendship at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Marshall at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-Mineral Point at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Marshall vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO GLARNER KNIGHTS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Columbus vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Marshall vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
WATERLOO PIRATES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Waterloo at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Waterloo at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Watertown Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Belleville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Fennimore at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
x-non-conference
RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE
DE SOTO PIRATES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-De Soto at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 25: x-Blair-Taylor vs. De Soto at La Crosse Logan High School, 1 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: De Soto vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Seneca High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Hillsboro at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Kickapoo/La Farge at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: De Soto at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: North Crawford at De Soto, 6 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 4: Wonewoc-Center/Weston at De Soto, 6 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: De Soto at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
ITHACA BULLDOGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Aug. 16: x-Ithaca vs. Cashton at Cashton Village Park, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Pecatonica/Argyle at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Highland at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Ithaca vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Weston High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: North Crawford at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Ithaca vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at La Farge High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Ithaca at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Ithaca, 1:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: De Soto at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
KICKAPOO/LA FARGE PANTHERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Kickapoo/La Farge at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Hillsboro vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Wonewoc-Center/Weston vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Riverdale vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Kickapoo/La Farge at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Ithaca vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at La Farge High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Kickapoo/La Farge vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Wauzeka-Steuben High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Kickapoo/La Farge at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Potosi/Cassville vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
NORTH CRAWFORD TROJANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: x-Belmont vs. North Crawford at UW-Platteville Jamboree, noon
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Southwestern at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Riverdale at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: North Crawford at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Shullsburg at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: North Crawford at De Soto, 6 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Kickapoo/La Farge at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: North Crawford vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Weston High School, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
RIVERDALE CHIEFTAINS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Riverdale at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Boscobel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Riverdale at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Riverdale vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Riverdale vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Wonewoc-Center High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: De Soto at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Ithaca at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Benton at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
WAUZEKA-STEUBEN/SENECA HORNETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wauzeka-Steuben at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: De Soto vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Seneca High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-River Ridge vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Wauzeka-Steuben High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wonewoc-Center/Weston vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Seneca High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Kickapoo/La Farge vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Wauzeka-Steuben High School, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 06: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Ithaca, 1:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
WONEWOC-CENTER/WESTON SILVERWOLVES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Royall vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Wonewoc-Center High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wonewoc-Center/Weston at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Wonewoc-Center/Weston vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Ithaca vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Weston High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-Riverdale vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Wonewoc-Center High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wonewoc-Center/Weston vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Seneca High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4: Wonewoc-Center/Weston at De Soto, 6 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: North Crawford vs. Wonewoc-Center/Weston at Weston High School, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
BELOIT TURNER TROJANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Whitewater at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: McFarland at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Beloit Turner at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Brodhead/Juda at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beloit Turner at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Jefferson at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Clinton at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Beloit Turner at East Troy, 7 p.m.
BRODHEAD/JUDA CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Evansville vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Clinton vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Brodhead/Juda at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Jefferson vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Brodhead/Juda at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: East Troy at Brodhead/Juda, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Brodhead/Juda at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Walworth Big Foot vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Brodhead/Juda at McFarland, 7 p.m.
CLINTON COUGARS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: East Troy at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Clinton vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Whitewater at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Clinton at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Walworth Big Foot at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Clinton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: McFarland at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Clinton at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Evansville at Clinton, 7 p.m.
EAST TROY TROJANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: East Troy at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: East Troy at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Walworth Big Foot at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Evansville at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: East Troy at Brodhead/Juda, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Edgerton at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Beloit Turner at East Troy, 7 p.m.
EDGERTON CRIMSON TIDE
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: McFarland at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Edgerton at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Brodhead/Juda at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Clinton at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Edgerton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beloit Turner at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Edgerton at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY BLUE DEVILS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Evansville vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Edgerton at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Evansville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Beloit Turner at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Evansville at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Whitewater at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Evansville at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Evansville at Clinton, 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Walworth Big Foot at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Jefferson vs. McFarland at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Evansville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Jefferson vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Edgerton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Clinton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Jefferson at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
MCFARLAND SPARTANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: McFarland at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Jefferson vs. McFarland at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: McFarland at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: McFarland vs. Whitewater at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Walworth Big Foot at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: McFarland at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Brodhead/Juda at McFarland, 7 p.m.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT CHIEFS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Walworth Big Foot at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Walworth Big Foot at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Whitewater at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Walworth Big Foot at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Walworth Big Foot at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Evansville at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Walworth Big Foot vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER WHIPPETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Whitewater at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: East Troy at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Whitewater at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Whitewater at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: McFarland vs. Whitewater at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Whitewater at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Brodhead/Juda at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE
BANGOR CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thu Aug. 16: x-Bangor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Loyal at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Royall at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Bangor at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Bangor at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Cochrane-Fountain City at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-Bangor vs. Potosi/Cassville at Cassville High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Bangor at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Cashton at Bangor: 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
BROOKWOOD FALCONS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-De Soto at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Southwestern at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Brookwood at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 15: x-Brookwood at Highland, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Bangor at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
CASHTON EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thu Aug. 16: x-Ithaca at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Cashton at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Hillsboro at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Brookwood at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Cashton at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: x-Cashton vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Augusta at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Cashton at Bangor, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
HILLSBORO TIGERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Riverdale at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Hillsboro vs. Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Hillsboro at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Hillsboro at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Bangor at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Hillsboro at Royall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Hillsboro at Shullsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: New Lisbon at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
NEW LISBON ROCKETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Kickapoo/La Farge at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wonewoc-Center/Weston at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-New Lisbon at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Bangor at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Cashton at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-New Lisbon at Rosholt, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Royall at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: New Lisbon at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
ROYALL PANTHERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Royall at Wonewoc/Weston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Viroqua at Royall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Royall at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Royall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 15: x-Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool at Royall, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Hillsboro at Royall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Royall at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELMONT BRAVES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: x-North Crawford vs. Belmont at UW-Platteville Jamboree, noon
Fri., Aug. 24: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Belmont at Shullsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: River Ridge at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Pecatonica/Argyle at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Belmont at Black Hawk, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-Wonewoc/Weston at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Belmont vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Belmont at Highland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
BENTON/SCALES MOUND (Ill.) ZEPHYRS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Potosi/Cassville vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Shullsburg vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Black Hawk vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: x-Cashton vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Highland vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
BLACK HAWK WARRIORS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: x-Black Hawk vs. Southwestern at UW-Platteville Jamboree, 2:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Black Hawk vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-New Lisbon at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Pecatonica/Argyle at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Black Hawk vs. Benton/Scales Mound (IL) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Belmont at Black Hawk, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: River Ridge at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Black Hawk at Highland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Black Hawk at Shullsburg, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
HIGHLAND CARDINALS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: Highland vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at UW-Platteville Jamboree, 5 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Highland at Shullsburg, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Highland at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Highland vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 15: x-Brookwood at Highland, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: River Ridge at Highland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Highland vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Black Hawk at Highland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Belmont at Highland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
PECATONICA/ARGYLE VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Highland at UW-Platteville Jamboree, 5 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Pecatonica/Argyle at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Pecatonica/Argyle at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Pecatonica/Argyle at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Potosi/Cassville vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 2 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 29: Shullsburg vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Argyle High School, 2 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Pecatonica/Argyle vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Hurley at Waupaca, 6 p.m.
x- Non-conference
POTOSI/CASSVILLE CHIEFTAINS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Potosi/Cassville vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Black Hawk vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: River Ridge vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Highland vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 15: Potosi/Cassville at Shullsburg, 2 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Potosi/Cassville vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-Bangor vs. Potosi/Cassville at Cassville High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Belmont vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Potosi/Cassville at Kickapoo/La Farge, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
RIVER RIDGE TIMBERWOLVES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Shullsburg vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Markesan vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: River Ridge vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: River Ridge at Belmont,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-River Ridge vs. Wauzeka/Seneca at Seneca High School,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: River Ridge at Highland,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: River Ridge at Black Hawk,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Pecatonica/Argyle vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) vs. River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary,, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
SHULLSBURG MINERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Shullsburg at River Ridge at River Ridge Upper Elementary,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Highland at Shullsburg,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Belmont at Shullsburg,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Shullsburg vs. Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) at Benton High School,, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 15: Potosi/Cassville at Shullsburg,, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Shullsburg at North Crawford,, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 29: Shullsburg at Pecatonica/Argyle at Argyle High School,, 2 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Hillsboro at Shullsburg,, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Black Hawk at Shullsburg,, 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP GREEN DEVILS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Lakeside Lutheran vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Adams-Friendship at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Adams-Friendship at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Columbus vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Mauston at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Adams-Friendship at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Nekoosa at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
MAUSTON GOLDEN EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Tomah at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Mauston at Laconia, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Mauston at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Mauston at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Mauston at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Mauston vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wisconsin Dells at Mauston, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
NEKOOSA PAPERMAKERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Nekoosa at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Nekoosa at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Poynette vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Westfield at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wautoma at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Mauston at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Nekoosa at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Mauston vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Nekoosa at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
WAUTOMA HORNETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Wautoma at Laconia, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Berlin at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Waterloo at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Wautoma at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Mauston at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wautoma at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
WESTFIELD PIONEERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Randolph at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Westfield vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Westfield at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Westfield at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Westfield at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wisconsin Dells at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Adams-Friendship at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
WISCONSIN DELLS CHIEFS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Aug. 16: x-Richland Center at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Belleville at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Wisconsin Dells at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Nekoosa at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wisconsin Dells at Mauston, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
DODGEVILLE DODGERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Dodgeville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Arcadia at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Dodgeville at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
LANCASTER FLYING ARROWS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Lancaster at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Cuba City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Viroqua at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Lancaster at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Platteville at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: River Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lancaster at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
PLATTEVILLE HILLMEN
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Platteville at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Columbus vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Platteville at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Platteville at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Richland Center vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Platteville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN BLACKHAWKS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-La Crosse Aquinas at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Westby at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Prairie du Chien at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
RICHLAND CENTER HORNETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Aug. 16: x-Richland Center at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Richland Center at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Onalaska Luther at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Richland Center at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Richland Center vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Lancaster at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
RIVER VALLEY BLACKHAWKS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-River Valley at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Nekoosa at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Black River Falls at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-River Valley at Westby, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: River Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Platteville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN ATHLETIC LEAGUE
BOSCOBEL BULLDOGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Wauzeka-Steuben at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Boscobel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Boscobel at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Belleville at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Boscobel at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Cuba City at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Boscobel at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Southwestern at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Darlington at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
CUBA CITY CUBANS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Platteville at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Cuba City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Darlington at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Cuba City at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Southwestern at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Cuba City at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Mineral Point at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Iowa-Grant at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
DARLINGTON REDBIRDS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: x-Darlington vs. Glenwood City at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, 12 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Darlington at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Darlington at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Cambridge at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Darlington at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Iowa-Grant at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Darlington at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
FENNIMORE GOLDEN EAGLES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Lancaster at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Richland Center at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Fennimore at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Cuba City at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Darlington at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Fennimore at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Boscobel at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Fennimore at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Fennimore at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
IOWA-GRANT PANTHERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Iowa-Grant at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Fennimore at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Iowa-Grant at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Boscobel at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Iowa-Grant at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Iowa-Grant at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Iowa-Grant at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
MINERAL POINT POINTERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Mineral Point at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Dodgeville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Boscobel at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-Mineral Point at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Iowa-Grant at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Mineral Point at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Fennimore at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Mineral Point at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
SOUTHWESTERN WILDCATS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: x-Southwestern vs. Black Hawk at UW-Platteville, 2:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: Southwestern at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Southwestern at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Iowa-Grant at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Southwestern at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Fennimore at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Darlington at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Southwestern at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Mineral Point at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE CONFERENCE
DODGELAND HIGH SCHOOL
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Stevens Point Pacelli at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Dodgeland at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Dodgeland at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-Dodgeland at Pittsville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Orfordville Parkview at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Dodgeland at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Horicon/Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
HORICON/HUSTISFORD MARSHFALCONS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Horicon/Hustisford at Lomira, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Mayville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Palmyra-Eagle vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Horicon/Hustisford at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Markesan vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Horicon/Hustisford at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Horicon/Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
MARKESAN HORNETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Markesan vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at Fruth Field, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Markesan at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Montello co-op at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Markesan at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Markesan vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Markesan at Rosholt, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Markesan at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
MONTELLO CO-OP PHOENIX
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Montello co-op at Iola-Scandinavia, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Westfield vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Montello co-op at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Montello co-op at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Horicon/Hustisford at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Montello co-op at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-Montello co-op at Omro, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Dodgeland at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Palmyra-Eagle vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Orfordville Parkview at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Montello co-op at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Markesan at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Orfordville Parkview at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Horicon/Hustisford at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Orfordville Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: x-Jackson Living Word Lutheran at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
x-Non-conference
PALMYRA-EAGLE PANTHERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Palmyra-Eagle at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Dodgeland at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Palmyra-Eagle vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Pardeeville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: x-Southeast Wis. Christian Homeschool at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Orfordville Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Palmyra-Eagle vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
PARDEEVILLE BULLDOGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Cambria-Friesland at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Pardeeville at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Orfordville Parkview at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: x-Pardeeville at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Pardeeville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Montello co-op at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Markesan at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
TRAILWAYS SMALL CONFERENCE
BEAVER DAM WAYLAND BIG RED
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 31: Cambria-Friesland at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Beaver Dam Wayland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Oshkosh Lourdes at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beaver Dam Wayland at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 29: Rio at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6: Randolph at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 11: Beaver Dam Wayland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND HILLTOPPERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Cambria-Friesland at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Dodgeland at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Cambria-Friesland at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Deerfield at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Cambria-Friesland at Rio, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Cambria-Friesland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
DEERFIELD DEMONS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Deerfield at Three Lakes, 6 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Brookfield Academy at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Randolph at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Deerfield at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Beaver Dam Wayland at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Deerfield at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 11: Deerfield at Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
FALL RIVER PIRATES
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Almond-Bancroft at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Fall River at Wild Rose, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Oshkosh Lourdes at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Beaver Dam Wayland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Fall River at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Fall River at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Deerfield at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Cambria-Friesland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Fall River at Rio, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
JOHNSON CREEK BLUEJAYS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Johnson Creek at Rio, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Fall River at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 4: Johnson Creek at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 11: Beaver Dam Wayland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
OSHKOSH LOURDES KNIGHTS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Wild Rose vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at SWC 2000 Field, Wis. Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Oshkosh Lourdes at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Rio vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Oshkosh Lourdes at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 8:15 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 4: Johnson Creek at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 11: Deerfield at Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
RANDOLPH ROCKETS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: x-Randolph at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Pardeeville at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Randolph at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Fall River at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 8:15 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6: Randolph at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
RIO VIKINGS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs., Aug. 16: x-Plainfield Tri-County at Rio, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 24: x-Rio at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 7: Rio vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Johnson Creek at Rio, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Cambria-Friesland at Rio, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 29: Rio at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Fall River at Rio, 7 p.m.
GREAT EIGHT CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)
ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH RESORTERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah vs. Oakfield at Oakfield Village Park, 7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison Abundant Life co-op at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 8: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: x-Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Oakfield at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wisconsin Heights at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE CO-OP CHALLENGERS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: Wisconsin Heights at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 25: Oakfield at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: Madison Abundant Life co-op at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 8: x-Port Edwards at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Madison Abundant Life co-op at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison Abundant Life co-op vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 13: x-Madison Abundant Life co-op at Port Edwards, 1 p.m.
x- Non-conference
OAKFIELD OAKS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 17: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah vs. Oakfield at Oakfield Village Park, 7 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 25: Oakfield at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 31: x-Oakfield at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 8: x-Oakfield vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Wisconsin Heights vs. Oakfield at Oakfield Village Park, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 21: Oakfield at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: Madison Abundant Life co-op vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Port Edwards vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 13: x-Chippewa Falls McDonell vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 1 p.m.
x- Non-conference
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS VANGUARDS
2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 18: Wisconsin Heights at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 23: x-Port Edwards at Wisconsin Heights, 6 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 8: Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 14: Wisconsin Heights vs. Oakfield at Oakfield Village Park, 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 22: Madison Abundant Life co-op at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 28: x-Wisconsin Heights at Port Edwards, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 5: x-Wisconsin Heights at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 12: Wisconsin Heights at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 19: x-Wisconsin Heights at Rockford (Ill.) Christian Life, 7 p.m.
x- Non-conference