Sun Prairie's Jerry Kaminski makes college football decision

Sun Prairie quarterback Jerry Kaminski announced on Twitter on Sunday he has orally committed to the University of North Dakota.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kaminski helped lead the Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals — coached by his father, Brian Kaminski — to a 13-1 record and the WIAA Division 1 state championship game last fall, dropping a 38-17 decision to Franklin.

Jerry Kaminski was one of two quarterbacks (with Franklin’s Myles Burkett, a University of Wisconsin commit) named to first team of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team. Kaminski was a first-team choice as a quarterback on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team and was a high honorable mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions). He also was a first-team All Big Eight conference selection.

Jerry Kaminski will enter his senior season in 2022-23 and is scheduled to play for Sun Prairie East and his father when the Sun Prairie school district has two high schools, East and West (the new school).

The football program for the University of North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, N.D., competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Kaminski wrote on Twitter: “First and foremost, I would like to thank my mom and dad for the never ending support and patience with me throughout this whole process. I am so grateful for all of the sacrifices you guys made to help make my dreams possible. It’s a special feeling being able to play for my father in high school. You were the first person to ever believe in me and I will forever appreciate that. I am grateful for all of the lessons you have taught me about the game and the special memories created.

“To all my friends, I thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and helping me achieve my dreams. Thank you to all the coaches I had throughout youth sports and especially to all of the coaches at Sun Prairie High School for putting me in a position to succeed and teaching me what it truly means to be a winner.

“To coach Bott, I can’t thank you enough for all the time and effort you have put into me, not only becoming a better player on the field but off as well. To the whole staff at Throw It Deep, thank you guys for all the time you guys have put into me and for the continued support.

"Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to achieve my childhood dream of playing college football. With that being said, I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”

