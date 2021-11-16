Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm handed hardware: Badgers recruit picked as state Defensive Player of Year by coaches

Isaac Hamm has one more game to play yet, and if all goes as planned for the Sun Prairie senior and his cohorts on the Cardinals football team, it will end with a victory over Franklin in Friday afternoon’s WIAA Division 1 state championship.
On Tuesday morning, the sack master had an appetizer, being picked as the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after leading the Cardinals to Camp Randall Stadium with a perfect 13-0 record.
Hamm, the Cardinals' leading tackler with 43 solo and 67 total, has eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end has also forced a pair of fumbles.
He said prior to the season that he planned to announce his college decision either prior to the Cardinals season-opener Aug. 20 or immediately following the season. The former deadline came and went so now fans will wait and see where he picks.
On Twitter on Nov. 13, 2020, he announced his final four as Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame.
Joining Hamm, the state’s No. 1 ranked defensive recruit in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com and the sixth-ranked recruit in the state overall, on the Large Schools All-State list were teammates Evan Malcore (senior offensive lineman), Cortez LeGrant (junior running back), Jerry Kaminski (junior quarterback) and Addison Ostrenga (senior outside linebacker).
Malcore has helped pave the way for LeGrant to average 8.2 yards per carry for 1,410 yards and 22 touchdowns, while Kaminski has completed 62.0% of his passes for 2,423 yards, 29 TDs and only four interceptions.
Like Hamm, Ostrenga also has eight sacks but the 6-foot, 225-pounder also has an interception, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He has 14 TFLs.
From the area, Division 2 state finalist Waunakee landed a pair of players on the Large Schools All-State list with senior tight end/fullback Andrew Keller and senior outside linebacker Kaden Hooker honored.
Keller has 46 catches for 783 yards and six TDs while Hooker has 17 TFLs, 2½ sacks and an interception.
Waunakee, playing in the state finals for the 11th time, is seeking its seventh championship and first since 2017. The Warriors play Homestead at 1 p.m. Friday prior to the Div. 1 title game.
Also from the Badger Large Conference, DeForest senior offensive lineman Evan Oberg and senior punter Tyler Ebel were chosen.
Oberg helped the Norskies offense average 40.1 points per game while going 9-2 on the year, ultimately suffering a 29-25 loss to Menomonie in the second round of the Div. 2 playoffs. Ebel averaged 41.9 yards per punt on 30 attempts, dropping a dozen of them inside the 20-yard line with only one touchback.
From the Big Eight Conference, Middleton senior Cole Toennies was chosen as a defensive back after finishing with a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
And from the Badger Small, Baraboo senior inside linebacker Luna Larson was honored despite missing five games on defense. Larson, also the team’s quarterback who played in 10 games under center, led the Thunderbirds to the state quarterfinals (in Div. 3) for the first time ever, finishing four tackles shy of the team lead despite missing five games while leading the way in sacks (five) an TFLs (16).
The Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year is Franklin senior QB Myles Burkett, who will oppose Hamm in Friday's championship game and also get his first taste of competing on the Camp Randall turf as he's verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Burkett, listed as a three-star dual-threat QB by the major recruiting sites, has completed 72.2% of his passes this season for 2,795 yards, 31 TDs and only two INTs while also rushing for 306 yards and four TDs.
Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves, a 6-6, 221-pound defensive end who has verbally committed to Wisconsin — although he's expected to play tight end at the next level — was chosen to the Small Schools All-State team.
Seagreaves had six sacks, four TFLs and an interception while helping the Cheesemakers to an 11-2 record. They suffered a 28-14 loss to Pewaukee in last Friday's Div. 3 state semifinals.
Also on the Small Schools All-State team is Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs senior Billy Schraught, a 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman yet to make a college choice but reportedly showing high interest in Wisconsin, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Schrauth, who has helped the Ledgers (11-2) to Thursday afternoon's Div. 6 state championship game against Colby (12-1), has 16 TFLs and three fumble recoveries this season.
Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon was a two-way Small Schools Honorable Mention selection, with the senior landing on the awards list at wide receiver and defensive back.
He had 50 catches for 1,060 yards and 15 TDs through the air and also rushed for 377 yards and six TDs. On defense, he led the Crusaders in tackles with 78, including four TFLs, and had ½ sack, two INTs, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Area players picked as Large Schools Honorable Mention include:
From DeForest, junior QB Mason Keyes, Obert at defensive lineman and senior defensive back Logan Engeseth.
From Middleton, senior running back Elijah Gray, senior offensive lineman Jack Alexander.
From Monona Grove, senior wide receiver Ty Hoeier and senior defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser.
From Mount Horeb Barneveld, senior offensive lineman Kian Preimesberger.
From Sun Prairie, senior tight end/fullback Davis Hamilton
From Verona, senior wide receiver Cole Jannusch and junior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong.
And from Waunakee, senior QB Quentin Keene, senior wide receiver Ben Farnsworth, junior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, junior inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch and senior kicker Aidan Driscoll.
Beside Trudgeon, other area players picked as Small Schools Honorable mention include:
From Columbus, sophomore running back Colton Brunell and junior Colin Selk at offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
From Fall River/Rio, senior offensive lineman Gavin Wodill.
From Marshall, junior outside linebacker Ramon Campos and senior defensive back Bryce Frank.
From Mayville (11-2), which advanced to the Div. 5 state title game as a No. 5 seed and will face unbeaten La Crosse Aquinas (13-0) Thursday afternoon at Camp Randall, junior running back Blake Schraufnagel, junior defensive end Brad Bushke and senior outside linebacker Cadon Hardesty.
From Monroe, junior running back Keatin Sweeney and junior offensive lineman Isaac Bunker.
And from Wisconsin Dells, senior running back Matt Getgen.
For the full list of award winners, go here: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State and Honorable Mention recipients
