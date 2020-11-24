 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie's Brady Stevens commits to Upper Iowa University for football, baseball
Sun Prairie senior Brady Stevens announced on Twitter he has committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football and baseball.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Stevens was a second-team all-conference selection as a quarterback in the Big Eight Conference in 2019.

He was an honorable-mention choice as a quarterback on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

Sun Prairie didn’t play in this fall’s football season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals are scheduled to play in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring.

WIAA baseball wasn’t play this past spring because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Upper Iowa University is an NCAA Division II program in Fayette, Iowa.

Stevens tweeted: “After lots of thought and consideration, I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic, football and baseball career at Upper Iowa University.

"I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the games I love, my family for always supporting me in everything I do, my coaches for believing in me and forming me into the player I am today, and my teammates and friends for always pushing me to be the best player I can be. I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

