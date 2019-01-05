Sun Prairie senior Maven Kretche announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato for football.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Kretche played defensive end for Sun Prairie, which shared the Big Eight Conference title with Madison Memorial.
He totaled 69 tackles, including 17 for loss and 15 sacks (fourth in the state). He had five sacks in one game.
He was a first-team selection on defense at defensive end on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Football team. He was a first-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight. He was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region choice.
Kretche tweeted: “Ever since I was a young boy it has been a dream of mine to play collegiate football. Thank you to all the coaches, players and fans at Sun Prairie who supported me from day one and motivated me to work my hardest. Secondly thank you to my family who has made everything possible and provided me with everything I need to get here. With that being said I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Minnesota State-Mankato.”
Minnesota-Mankato is an NCAA Division II program in football.