Sun Prairie senior offensive lineman Ben Johnson announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Johnson, an offensive tackle, was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team all-state pick.
He was an Associated Press second-team all-state choice as an offensive lineman.
He was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference selection.
He was named to the first team as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team for 2018.
Sun Prairie shared the Big Eight title with Madison Memorial.
Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.
He tweeted: “I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me get to this point in my life where I can say I am committing to Winona State University to continue my academic and athletic career! And I want to thank the Winona State coaches for recruiting me! @CoachHoltzclaw”
Waunakee seniors Austin Keller, a tight end, and Sawyer Maly -- a receiver, defensive back and kick returner – previously made commitments to Winona State.