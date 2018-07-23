A “First Responders Night” has been scheduled at Sun Prairie’s first home football game against Beloit Memorial at 7 p.m. Aug. 24, according to Sun Prairie’s athletic department.
Sun Prairie plans to wear special “Sun Prairie Strong” uniforms that will honor those who responded to the July 10 explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. The blast killed Cory Barr, a captain in the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be an auction of some of the jerseys. Proceeds will go to the Sun Prairie relief fund and Barr’s family.
Those planning the night include Sun Prairie Athletics, the football program led by coach Brian Kaminski and the football booster club.
Shana Tiltrum takes over Cardinals’ girls golf program
Shana Tiltrum was named Sun Prairie girls golf coach.
Tiltrum, who had been an assistant in the program, replaces Nick Jacobs, who stepped down.