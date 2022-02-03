Sun Prairie names new coaches for West's football, cross country teams

Josh O’Connor was named the first football coach for Sun Prairie West on Thursday, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.

In addition, Nee announced this week that Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud were selected as Sun Prairie West’s co-head coaches for boys and girls cross country.

Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year and will be the second high school in Sun Prairie. The current Sun Prairie High School building will be known as Sun Prairie East.

O’Connor is a social studies teacher, assistant football coach and boys head track and field coach at Oconomowoc, according to information provided by Nee.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head football coach for Sun Prairie West High School,” O’Connor said in a release. “I’d like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they’ve entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud.

“Over the past six years at Oconomowoc, I’ve had the privilege to work closely with players, students, coaches, families, staff, administrators, and community members that have had a positive impact on my development as a coach and to whom I owe immense gratitude. Additionally, a sincere thank you to my family for always supporting my passion to become the best educator and coach that I can be.”

O’Connor has been a teacher and coach at Oconomowoc for the past six years. In football, he has coached multiple positions on both sides of the ball, with defensive backs being his most recent position group. He worked closely with the sprinters while serving as boys track and field head coach.

“During his interview, Josh had a clear vision for the program, how he will approach every season and how he will go about setting the culture for the program,” Nee said in the release. “He has played a big role in developing and implementing the student leadership team for the football program at Oconomowoc. He also developed and installed the strength and conditioning program they use for all athletes at Oconomowoc. What impressed the committee the most was the connection he made with our student-athletes during the interview.”

O’Connor said he has a passion for strength and conditioning.

“I’ve enjoyed working alongside other coaches at Oconomowoc High School to develop a program that focuses on meeting the needs of all athletes,” he said.

Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title and to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, falling to Franklin 38-17 on Nov. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium. Kaminski will direct Sun Prairie East’s team.

“There is clearly a strong foundation of excellence in the Sun Prairie football program due to the work that Coach Kaminski and his staff have done at Sun Prairie High School, along with the individuals involved in the Sun Prairie Youth Football program,” O’Connor said. “I look forward to meeting the individuals that will make up the Sun Prairie West community and developing a football program that will relentlessly and selflessly pursue excellence on and off the field.”

Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West are scheduled to play football in the Badger Large Conference in 2022.

Most of the other sports for the two schools will remain in the Big Eight Conference (girls hockey plays in a co-op, the Cap City Cougars, that is in the Badger Conference).

West’s teams will be nicknamed the Wolves, while East’s teams will remain the Cardinals.

Cross country coaches named

Nee said that Nelson and Johnsrud have been vital members of the Sun Prairie cross country and track and field programs.

“During our discussions, it was very evident that the two of them have the ability to help develop students not only on the course but off the course as well,” Nee said in a release. “Both touched on the importance of installing and modeling the four pillars (trust, accountability, balance and togetherness) they have in place for their cross country programs.

"Coach Johnsrud and Coach Nelson touched on the importance of these four pillars, especially as they support their athletes on this new adventure. They also have a very clear vision for their program and the overview on how they will approach every season with their athletes.”

Nelson and Matt Roe were co-head coaches for Sun Prairie last fall.

After Kevin Hall resigned as boys cross country coach after the 2020-21 school year, Sun Prairie decided to reconfigure its cross country program with co-head coaches overseeing the entire program in fall, 2021. Roe had been the Cardinals’ girls cross country coach.

Nelson was a distance runner in high school and at the University of Wisconsin and began coaching cross country and distance track in Sun Prairie in 2014, according to the release from Nee, adding that she “strives to inspire student-athletes to be positive, inclusive, community-minded people of character, through the context of running.”

Johnsrud has been coaching Sun Prairie cross country and track and field for five years, and teaching at the elementary level.

Johnsrud, who was a runner at Fall River and UW-Oshkosh, continues to enjoy running, including competing in the Chicago Marathon, and looks “forward to developing the identity and culture of Sun Prairie West cross country," according to the release.

