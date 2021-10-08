Sun Prairie holds off Middleton to earn Big Eight title share

MIDDLETON — In its final season before splitting into two high schools next school year, the Sun Prairie football team wanted to go out with a Big Eight Conference championship.
Sun Prairie broke away from a 14-all halftime tie on a 6-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski to sophomore Connor Stauff and a fourth-quarter interception return for a score by senior middle linebacker Davis Hamilton, then held off Middleton 26-21 Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium.
Those scores were part of 19 unanswered points that wiped out a 14-7 second-quarter deficit for Sun Prairie (8-0, 6-0 Big Eight), which clinched at least a share of the conference title with one week of regular-season games remaining.
“It’s unbelievable,” Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski said. “It’s our last dance in the Big Eight. We are going to take it one game at a time. I’m sure we will probably see that team again. They are a great football team. It was a great battle tonight. We clinched a share, but we don’t want to share that thing, that’s for sure.”
Middleton (5-3, 5-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a hard-fought game that capped an emotional week for the Middleton community.
Hamilton’s 36-yard interception return with 10 minutes, 55 seconds remaining gave Sun Prairie, ranked second in the Large Division in The Associated Press state poll and third in Division 1 in the WisSports.net state coaches poll, the breathing room it needed to ward off Middleton’s late charge.
“We knew they were hitting that out route a lot,” said Hamilton, who also had five receptions for 98 yards. “We changed up our defense a little bit. That’s a credit to our coaches. … We spied the quarterback (Middleton sophomore Gabe Passini). I was fortunate enough to follow his eyes and he hit me. I was able to get a good push from Isaac Hamm and Addison Ostrenga and get into the end zone.”
Passini’s 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Cole Toennies, who had eight catches for 166 yards and two scores, rallied Middleton within 26-21 with 4:15 remaining.
But Sun Prairie junior Cortez LeGrant, who had 138 yards rushing and one touchdown on 17 carries, swept 29 yards on a third-and-14 play on the ensuing drive to help secure the victory.
Middleton endured a difficult and emotional week leading up to its homecoming game after Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller and Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, who formerly attended Middleton, were killed in a car crash last Saturday night.
The two teams came together and stood in a line during a ceremony and moment of silence for those students prior to the game. Minutes before, Middleton also had a ceremony and moment of silence for late athletic director Bob Joers.
“I’m just very proud of our guys,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “They worked really hard. I can’t imagine being in their shoes. Sometimes, you try to be the rock for them. My heart breaks for them so much. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They played with everything they had.
“I told them, `Don’t worry about where this thing ends up.’ I told them last night, `Your friends just want you to go out there and give 100%. They will be here with you in spirit tonight.’ And you will have all your student body here. All they want to see you do is give 100%. Whatever happens, happens. I think we definitely did that.”
Sophomore linebacker Sam Pilof, who had three sacks and a quarterback pressure in the first half, led Middleton’s defensive charge in a contest that was tied 14-14 at halftime.
Middleton’s leading rusher, senior Elijah Gray, wasn’t available because he had to miss the game after being ejected during the third quarter of last week’s game at Verona.