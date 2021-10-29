 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie holds off Fond du Lac in WIAA Division 1 second-round football game
WIAA FOOTBALL | SUN PRAIRIE 35, FOND DU LAC 20

Sun Prairie holds off Fond du Lac in WIAA Division 1 second-round football game

SUN PRAIRIE — First, the Sun Prairie defense came up with a huge stop on a 2-point conversion attempt.

Then, junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski and the explosive Sun Prairie offense responded with two quick third-quarter touchdowns that broke open a one-point game.

And with that, the top-seeded and undefeated Sun Prairie football team pulled away for a 35-20 victory over fourth-seeded Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game Friday night at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

Kaminski, on a read-option play, raced 69 yards for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie (11-0) a 28-20 lead in the battle of Cardinals.

“Our line blocked it perfectly,” Kaminski said. “We had changed something in the locker room at halftime to leave a different guy for me to read, and that really changed it up. Then it was just making a play.

“My guys Connor (Stauff) and Addison (Ostrenga) blocking downfield, that was awesome. It shows what this team is about. Forty yards down the field, they were blocking their hearts out.”

That touchdown came on the first offensive play after junior tight end Ethan Basler caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Connor Klapperich on a fourth-and-5 play, rallying Fond du Lac (6-5) within 21-20 with 3:00 left in the third quarter.

A neutral-zone infraction against Sun Prairie on the extra point moved the ball closer to the goal line and Fond du Lac decided to attempt a two-point run. But several Sun Prairie players stuffed the play.

“I thought that stop got our momentum going and we were rolling from there,” said Ostrenga, who said he and Isaac Hamm, Trentin Wagner and Nolan Olson were among the players in on the tackle.

Kaminski, who had 105 yards on nine rushes, then scored on his long run.

“That was a huge momentum shift. … He made a great run,” said Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski, Jerry’s father. “The receivers blocked it downfield and the offensive line did a great job. It sure was nice to take the ball back and get a score to put us up eight.”

Then after a three-and-out and 10-yard punt for Fond du Lac, Sun Prairie took over at the Fond du Lac 23-yard line.

On the first play, Kaminski checked down and fired a pass to Iowa commit Ostrenga, who cut across the field for a 23-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

“Addison is a Division I player for a reason,” Brian Kaminski said. “He’s one of the best receivers around.”

Said Ostrenga, who had eight catches for 77 yards: “I was wide open and I beat my guy to the end zone.”

Junior running back Cortez LeGrant rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries and scored three first-half touchdowns for Sun Prairie, which advances to play third-seeded and Big Eight rival Middleton next week. Middleton stopped a 2-point conversion try with 4 seconds left and held off second-seeded Wisconsin Rapids 21-20.

“We know them, they know us,” Brian Kaminski said about Middleton. “It will be a great game, a great atmosphere.”

Sun Prairie, ranked third in the Large Division in the final Associated Press poll, rallied from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit.

After a missed field goal on its first drive, Sun Prairie grabbed a 7-0 lead on LeGrant’s 36-yard touchdown run with 6:08 left in the first quarter.

But Fond du Lac answered with 14 unanswered points.

On fourth-and-8, junior receiver Ethan Wagner-Lang caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone on a fade pattern from Klapperich with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Fond du Lac then grabbed the lead 40 seconds later when senior outside linebacker Armond Wempner scored on a 31-yard interception return of a Kaminski pass.

Then it was Sun Prairie’s turn to respond.

LeGrant’s 12-yard touchdown run, keyed by senior Davis Hamilton’s block sealing the edge, capped an 80-yard scoring drive — tying the game 14-14 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Sun Prairie’s defense stopped Fond du Lac on a fourth-and-1 run at the Fond du Lac 43.

Sun Prairie marched for the go-ahead score, seizing a 21-14 lead when LeGrant scored his third touchdown on a 2-yard run off right guard on fourth-and-2 1:57 before halftime.

“The whole game we knew we could do anything on offense,” Jerry Kaminski said.

Hamm then blocked Justin Scheberl’s 38-yard field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left in the second quarter.

Fond du Lac junior Brayden Eigenbrodt rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries.

But seniors Hamm, Ostrenga and Jor Vang and junior lineman Jayallen Dayne helped lead a strong defensive effort for Sun Prairie.

“Our defense played lights out tonight,” Brian Kaminski said.

