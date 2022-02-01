Sun Prairie football's Jack Larson finally lands scholarship offer, commits to Winona State

Sun Prairie's Jack Larson went through last season without receiving any interest from colleges to play football.

Now, two months after the Cardinals lost in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman is committed to play on scholarship for Division II Winona State in southeast Minnesota.

“I was looking at Winona just as a school because I didn’t get any interest to play football,” the first-team All-Big Eight Conference selection said. “So I was gearing towards getting ready to be a student.”

However, Winona State changed head coaches during the offseason, which limited recruiting efforts for several weeks until hiring former South Dakota State defensive coordinator Brian Bergstrom in December.

In early January, Larson received a pair of preferred walk-on offers to D-II programs. One was from Southwest Minnesota State and the other from Concordia-St. Paul.

But Larson didn’t see himself fitting in at either of those spots.

“One thing I didn’t like about Concordia is it’s right between St. Paul and Minneapolis, so it’s really big, and SMSU was on the smaller side,” he said.

He noted Winona State’s size most reflects what he is looking for since it is comparable to Sun Prairie. That made it all the more exciting when offensive line coach Joe Holtzclaw reached out to express interest in seeing him work out.

From there, things moved quickly since Larson already knew he wanted to attend the school regardless of football.

Holtzclaw, who has been with the Warriors since 2017 and also serves as run game coordinator, saw Larson work out on a Tuesday, then Larson went on an overnight visit the following Friday and committed the next day on Jan. 22 after being offered a scholarship.

“I already talked about it with my parents before I went up there,” Larson said. “(The visit) was pretty much to go up there, check it out and make sure that I like everything.”

He has been in contact with his fellow incoming teammates and already knows some students there.

“I’ve talked to pretty much everybody who’s committed there,” Larson said. “We have a group chat we all talk in.

“I don’t know anybody from Sun Prairie who is up there currently as a football player, but I know a bunch of people there going to school.”

There are some Madison-area players on the roster, including sophomore offensive lineman Clay Craker (Middleton). Sawyer Maley (Waunakee) is a junior wide receiver on the team.

Larson will major in accounting and expects to continue playing on the offensive line. He helped Sun Prairie lead the Big Eight Conference with 183.7 rushing yards per game.

“I’ve been playing football since fourth grade,” Larson said. “I’ve spent a lot of time doing this, I’ve put in a lot of work. I guess being a part of the 7% who gets to play college ball is a pretty cool personal accomplishment to me.”

