SUN PRAIRIE — Sam Ostrenga suffered a broken leg one month before his junior season began, which cast a dark cloud over his future.

He missed the first four games that season and colleges recruiting him lost interest. He believed he could play at the collegiate level after spending his sophomore season on varsity.

"It was depressing times because I was just starting to get recruited for football after my sophomore year and I had big plans for last summer," Ostrenga said.

That day — July 7, 2022 — changed his trajectory. During his time in rehab, the Cardinals defensive back discovered he wanted a career in physical therapy, which he intends to study while attending and playing football at North Dakota.

Ostrenga first gained interest in the medical field from watching his mother Jenny Ostrenga, who's a nurse.

“Last year motivated me because I’d love to work with athletes who want to be just like me and get back to playing on their team,” Sam Ostrenga said.

Almost a year to the date of his injury, Ostrenga declared on July 3 his college destination on social media with the opportunity to achieve his dreams that once looked dashed.

The Sun Prairie East senior attended North Dakota's football camp on June 15 and received an offer the next day. Winona State, Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls and Illinois State were the other FCS schools pursuing Ostrenga.

"The season was hard because going from not being able to walk to playing right away is tough but I was able to do it, had some good film and I'm grateful for this opportunity," he said.

The 5-foot-11 Ostrenga is the second Cardinals player in as many seasons to commit to playing for the Fighting Hawks. Former Sun Prairie all-state quarterback Jerry Kaminski was a part of North Dakota's 2023 recruiting class.

Having a familiar face to help him get acclimated as a freshman next year, was also a factor in Ostrenga's decision.

"It was nice to get his input because he was telling me about where I could fit in their two-safety system and he was there when I did my visit the day after camp," Ostrenga said.

Another person who helped during the recruiting process was Ostrenga's brother Addison Ostrenga, a sophomore tight end at Iowa. The two were teammates in 2021, when Sun Prairie made the state title game.

"He's been through this process before so it's been really nice learning from him and he ultimately knew it was my decision but it was comforting knowing I have someone to lean on to help me," Sam Ostrenga said.

Ostrenga said the biggest factor in his decision was seeing how much the North Dakota coaches valued him as a player and person. This made it easier for him to commit before his senior season and end the stress of the recruiting process.

Instead of worrying about attending camps and talking to coaches, his focus is on becoming a better open-field tackler and ball hawk in the secondary. Two things he said the North Dakota coaches liked about his playstyle.

In his career, Sam Ostrenga has six interceptions to go along with 69 total tackles, according to Wissports. However, the first-team all conference defensive back in the Badger Large Conference, wants to set season-highs in both categories this season.

"I really just wanted to focus on the season and work with my team to be the best teammate I can be," Ostrenga said. "It's a lot of work to get to this point but I'm relieved to have a place to finally call home."

