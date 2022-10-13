Sun Prairie East's Jonathan VandeWalle makes his college decision

SUN PRAIRIE — Jonathan VandeWalle has been catching passes from a future Division I quarterback during his Sun Prairie East career.

VandeWalle has been a top target for Jerry Kaminski, who committed to North Dakota over the summer. VandeWalle, who has 27 catches for 542 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, made a connection with another former college quarterback.

On Sunday, VandeWalle announced his verbal commitment to Iowa State after developing a relationship with Nate Scheelhaase, the running backs and wide receivers coach who once quarterbacked Illinois.

“I got invited to a couple game days and I got to see how he coaches his players on games,” VandeWalle said. “I got to see how they interact with players, how they interact with fans and how they interact with recruits. It was something that seemed really special and real personal. I just want to be part of that.”

Over the past few months, VandeWalle has become a frequent visitor to the Ames, Iowa, campus. He camped over the summer and again visited for the Cyclones' 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 3.

“That was a real fun game,” he said. “I got to see Iowa State’s offensive attack. ... I got to witness the locker room after the game and how they are after a win. It was a really great game to be at.”

He was able to see how they handled a loss on Sept. 24 when former University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Dave Aranda led Baylor to a 31-24 victory.

VandeWalle chose the Cyclones over announced offers from Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth. The 5-foot-11 senior likes Scheelhaase's one-on-one approach.

“It’s the way he teaches his players,” VandeWalle said. “He shows them what to do. He’s up there, he’s not going to discipline them. He’s going to tell them how to do it. … That’s really how they see success because of the coaching and just how coach (Matt) Campbell gets the community together and built a culture there.”

VandeWalle envisions enjoying his time in Ames.

“It’s a great size,” he said. “It has modern touches, but it’s also got a touch of history that I really liked. It’s just a really pretty campus. Being a player, just the facilities they have and the environment that the players are in, especially on game days at Jack Trice Stadium is something special.”

VandeWalle is also looking out for academics, citing Iowa State's engineering program, which is ranked tied for 48th by U.S. News.

“Aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, they’re top tier for that," he said. "I’ve toured the campus and the facilities they have for that are second to none.”