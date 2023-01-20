Sun Prairie East's Cortez LeGrant Jr. makes commitment to play Division I football

Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant Jr. announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota for football.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound LeGrant previously tweeted that he had received a preferred walk-on offer from Minnesota.
LeGrant also is a standout sprinter in track and field for the Cardinals.
LeGrant rushed for 1,308 yards on 159 carries (8.2 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals (9-3), who advanced to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
LeGrant was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a running back in the Badger Large Conference. He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team. He was a high honorable mention selection on The Associated Press All-State team.
LeGrant was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area football team for the 2022 season.
LeGrant reportedly also had offers from Drake, Augustana, Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Southwest Missouri State, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) and Upper Iowa.
Teammates Jerry Kaminski and Jonathan VandeWalle also have committed to play football in college: Kaminski, a quarterback, at North Dakota, and VandeWalle, a receiver, at Iowa State.
Comber commits
Verona’s Michael Comber, a 6-6, 265-pound senior, announced on Twitter that he has verbally committed to Valparaiso for football.
Comber was a second-team all-conference selection as an offensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference for league champion Verona.
Valparaiso is a nonscholarship program and plays in the Pioneer League in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
