Sun Prairie East turns much-anticipated meeting with Sun Prairie West into a rout

SUN PRAIRIE — Words such as awkward, weird and surreal were used to describe the preparation and buildup to Friday night’s first meeting between the Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West football teams.

But the game also created an air of excitement and anticipation, complete with the unveiling of a city championship trophy.

The opening of Sun Prairie West this school year gave this city two high schools and divided a football roster that last year saw Sun Prairie advance to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

The unique situation meant hugs were shared between game captains during the coin toss and longtime and, in some cases, best friends now were on opposing sidelines and in different huddles. Yet, they were eager to make their case for which team would prevail.

Initial bragging rights — and the trophy — belonged to Sun Prairie East after its 54-7 victory at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field — the field the schools share for football and that features both teams’ logos.

Cardinals senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle caught three TD passes, senior receiver Evan Richmond had one TD reception and threw one TD pass and senior running back Cortez LeGrant rushed for two scores in the Badger Large Conference game.

East (3-2 overall, 2-1 Badger Large) outscored West 20-0 in the second quarter, seizing a 34-7 halftime lead.

East set the tone immediately.

LeGrant returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to the Wolves’ 21-yard line. On second down, Kaminski threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Vande Walle with 11 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, connected with Richmond on a bubble screen and Richmond turned it into a 50-yard touchdown play, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 6:58 remaining in the first.

The Wolves (3-2, 1-2) rallied within 14-7 on senior running back Jay Dayne’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the first. The score was set up by junior quarterback Brady Rhoads’ 69-yard completion to senior receiver John Hamilton to the Cardinals’ 1.

But the Cardinals blew open the game in the second quarter, starting with a trick play.

Richmond, set out wide to the right, took a lateral from Kaminski and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Vande Walle — boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 21-7 with 7:35 left before halftime.

Cardinals senior linebacker Talib Miller picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, fighting his way the final several yards into the end zone for a 27-7 advantage with 4:14 remaining in the second quarter.

After the Cardinals’ defensive front again applied pressure and stopped the Wolves, Kaminski threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Vande Walle. That increased East’s lead to 34-7 with 1:45 left in the first half.

East entered the game ranked third in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Despite having two losses, the Cardinals’ strong showing in the rankings likely was attributed to two defeats coming at the hands of Mukwonago, top-ranked in Division 1, and Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2.

The Cardinals’ defense stymied the Wolves’ normally solid running game, led by Dayne and senior Jonathan Weah, and relentlessly pursued Rhoads when he looked to pass.

Cardinals senior defensive back Brady Shanahan’s interception return to the Wolves’ 1 set up Kaminski’s 1-yard sneak for a score and a 41-7 lead with 10:52 left in the third quarter. LeGrant then rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns.