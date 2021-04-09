Sun Prairie defeats Middleton 17-3 to improve to 3-0

MIDDLETON — Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski doesn’t view his two-quarterback arrangement as a competition.
Kaminski believes senior Brady Stevens and his son, sophomore Jerry Kaminski, can be great together this season.
Undefeated Sun Prairie’s stout defense turned in another impressive performance and Stevens and Jerry Kaminski each led drives for touchdowns against a tough Middleton defense during a 17-3 victory in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Stevens opened the scoring for Sun Prairie (3-0) with a 2-yard touchdown pass to senior Peyton Jenkins on a fourth-and-2 play with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the second quarter.
The left-handed Stevens, an Upper Iowa University commit for football and baseball, rolled to his left, avoided pressure and fired a strike to Jenkins in the back left-corner of the end zone.
“Hats off to our defense,” Stevens said. “We can’t ask for any more. They played great. They left it all out on the field. On offense, we have some things to work on, but we are just excited to be 3-0.”
Stevens began the 81-yard scoring drive with a 19-yard run. He later completed a pass to Kamron Gothard that the senior receiver turned into a 37-yard gain to the Middleton 9-yard line with a nifty spin move.
“I have to give credit to Kam,” Stevens said. “He’s the reason we got down there. I threw a slant and threw it behind him a little bit. He made a play.
“I saw Peyton dragging across the middle of the field. He got knocked down. But I knew he’d get back up and he’d keep working to get open. I knew if I could create some space and I could get him the ball, we’d have a chance.“
Jerry Kaminski threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Michael McMillan, giving Sun Prairie a 17-3 lead with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. Kaminski’s 40-yard completion on a deep ball to Gothard moved Sun Prairie into scoring position earlier in the drive.
“They both came up with some big throws,” said Brian Kaminski, whose team is ranked fourth among large-sized schools in the wissports.net coaches’ poll. “They both do things well. And what I enjoy the most is they both come out and congratulate each other when they make a play. That’s special. That’s what makes coaching fun.”
Said Stevens: “We are best quarterback friends. I was so happy when he scored his touchdown. We are up in the air side-bumping for each other. We are doing whatever we can to support each other.”
Defense and punting — particularly by Sun Prairie senior kicker Owen Konopacki, a U.S. Air Force Academy commit — ruled the first half.
“Our defense played well enough to win,” said Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn, whose team was eighth-ranked. “Our defensive gave us every opportunity to win that football game and we didn’t quite get it done. It was definitely a battle of two great defenses.”
Middleton (2-1), featuring junior running back Elijah Gray (who finished with 69 yards rushing), was stymied in the first half by Sun Prairie’s aggressive defensive front, notably senior Sammy Smith and junior Isaac Hamm coming off the edge.
A fumble on a play that was designed to be a reverse pass gave Sun Prairie possession at the Middleton 13-yard line early in the third quarter as a persistent rain began to fall.
The Middleton defense stiffened and Konopacki’s 29-yard field goal boosted Sun Prairie’s lead to 10-0 with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Middleton senior Sawyer Pertzborn, Jason Pertzborn’s nephew, kicked a 27-yard field goal, pulling Middleton within 10-3 with 1:39 left in the third quarter.
Sawyer Pertzborn, Middleton’s quarterback, connected on a 29-yard completion to senior receiver George Finch to the Sun Prairie 39 during the drive.
Pertzborn’s pass attempt to junior Caden Gmur on third-and-9 from the Sun Prairie 11 was broken up in the end zone by Sun Prairie senior Jacob Hellenbrand.