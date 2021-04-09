Sun Prairie defeats Middleton 17-3 to improve to 3-0

“I have to give credit to Kam,” Stevens said. “He’s the reason we got down there. I threw a slant and threw it behind him a little bit. He made a play.

“I saw Peyton dragging across the middle of the field. He got knocked down. But I knew he’d get back up and he’d keep working to get open. I knew if I could create some space and I could get him the ball, we’d have a chance.“

Jerry Kaminski threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Michael McMillan, giving Sun Prairie a 17-3 lead with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. Kaminski’s 40-yard completion on a deep ball to Gothard moved Sun Prairie into scoring position earlier in the drive.

“They both came up with some big throws,” said Brian Kaminski, whose team is ranked fourth among large-sized schools in the wissports.net coaches’ poll. “They both do things well. And what I enjoy the most is they both come out and congratulate each other when they make a play. That’s special. That’s what makes coaching fun.”

Said Stevens: “We are best quarterback friends. I was so happy when he scored his touchdown. We are up in the air side-bumping for each other. We are doing whatever we can to support each other.”