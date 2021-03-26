Sun Prairie blanks Verona 17-0 in prep football opener

Sun Prairie’s defensive front was led by junior Isaac Hamm and seniors Sammy Smith (a former Madison West player), Austin Knade, Sam Johnsrud and Carter Helt, Kaminski said. Verona finished with 10 yards rushing.

“It’s been crazy,” Knade said. “It’s been a year and a half. I was itching to get back on the football field. I have been anxious all day and I’ve been anxious all week for this. It was great to get back out there and finally hit somebody again. Verona gave us a good battle.”

Madison area teams that didn’t play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now able to compete in a seven-week window permitted by the WIAA.

Four teams from the Big Eight Conference’s WIAA football league — Verona, Sun Prairie, Middleton and Beloit Memorial — are playing, while the four Madison public schools are not playing as their respective school teams (a club team with players from those schools has been formed). The games are non-conference games and no Big Eight champion will be crowned.