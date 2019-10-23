Division 1
Sun Prairie Cardinals
Coach: Brian Kaminski, 17th year.
Record: 6-3 (6-3 Big Eight); No. 6 seeding in its eight-team group.
Playoff history: The Cardinals earned a 16th consecutive playoff trip, their 29th overall. Sun Prairie made it to the quarterfinal round last year, won the 1995 state championship, earned runner-up honors in 2012 and 2017, and holds a 34-27 overall playoff record.
Per-game averages: Points — 33.0 scored; 17.2 allowed. Rushing yards — 133 offense; 169 defense. Passing yards — 226 offense; 79 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Brady Stevens, 1,846 yards, 24 touchdowns, 61.0 percent completions. Rushing — Nathan Schauer, 606 yards, 7 TDs. Receiving — Colin Schaefer, 53 catches, 854 yards, 11 TDs. Defense — Mekhi Gullens, 59 tackles, 6 for loss.
About the Cardinals: The Cardinals fell to Madison Memorial, 28-25, in a down-to-the-wire season opener, and also lost to Madison La Follette and Middleton after a 27-21 victory over Verona in Week 5.
Verona Wildcats
Coach: Dave Richardson, 20th year.
Record: 7-2, (7-2 Big Eight); No. 3 seeding.
Playoff history: The Wildcats are making their sixth consecutive playoff trip and 20th overall, with a 24-19 overall record. Verona earned runner-up honors in Division 2 in 2008 and lost three times in the semifinal round.
Per-game averages: Points — 41.7 scored; 15.1 allowed. Rushing yards — 250 offense; 164 defense. Passing yards — 161 offense; 126 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Adam Bekx, 1,419 yards, 21 TDs, 2 interceptions, 64.6 percent completions. Rushing — Jackson Acker, 886 yards, 11 TDs; Haakon Anderson, 658 yards, 8 TDs. Receiving — Aubrey Dawkins, 634 yards, 11 TDs, 15.5 yards per catch. Defense — Tyler Laham, 81 tackles, 9 for loss; Cam McCorkle 3 interceptions.
About the Wildcats: Verona suffered two consecutive last-minute losses, to Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial, but has won its last three. … The Wildcats have scored 49 or more points in five victories.