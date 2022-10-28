Suffocating defense sets tone, Sun Prairie East rolls past DeForest in Level 2 playoff game

SUN PRAIRIE — For much of the season, offense has provided the spark for the Sun Prairie East football team.

It was the Cardinals defense that returned the favor Friday night.

After third-seeded DeForest forced a three-and-out on Sun Prairie East’s opening drive, the No. 2 Cardinals went into cruise control. Sun Prairie East scored on seven of its next nine drives while pitching a first-half shutout to roll past the Norskies 56-21 in a WIAA Division 2 Level 2 playoff game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

Senior Jerry Kaminski threw six touchdown passes — including five in the first half, with three to senior Jonathan VandeWalle — as the Cardinals won their eighth straight game and advanced to next week’s state quarterfinals. The Cardinals will travel to top-seeded Kettle Moraine, which beat Waukesha West 34-7.

“It was unbelievable,” Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said. “Our defense came out clicking tonight and we were worried about Mason Keyes, but we shut him down in the first half.”

The DeForest senior was limited to just 164 yards on 11-of-26 passing, with over half of that coming on two plays but after the Cardinals sputtered out of the gates. It was the perfect plan for DeForest coach Aaron Mack.

“We had the start we wanted. We went on defense and got a three-and-out, got the ball and we knew we had to do something with it on that drive,” he said.

That didn’t materialize however, as the Sun Prairie East defense answered by returning the favor to the Norskies on the ensuing drive. After pitching a three-and-out of their own, the Cardinals (9-2) took over at their own 30-yard line and wasted little time scoring.

Sun Prairie East marched 70 yards in just four plays, scoring on a 13-yard pitch-and-catch from Jerry Kaminski to VandeWalle for a 7-0 lead with 7 minutes, 58 seconds left in the opening quarter.

“Obviously it sucks to get stopped three-and-out, but the confidence we have in our defense,” Jerry Kaminski said. “We knew we were going to get the ball right back and that when bad things happen our defense has our back.”

To their credit, the Norskies (7-4) forced a turnover on the next Cardinals’ drive as Carter Morrison pounced on a Sam Ostrenga fumble on the edge of DeForest’s red zone. The Sun Prairie East defense again immediately answered, though.

Following another three-and-out, Nolan Olson forced a fumble on the would-be punt and Ian Lips pounced on the loose ball. The Cardinals lived in the Norskies’ backfield all game long, something senior Brady Shanahan credits to the standard set by coach Tim Bass.

“The standard for the defense is just flying around, making plays and giving 100% effort,” Shanahan said. “Each week we’re just going faster and faster; that’s our goal each week and we’re just having fun out there.”

Things quickly got fun for the Cardinals as just plays after the fumble, Jerry Kaminski hit Cooper White from three yards out for a 14-0 lead and the rout was on. Sun Prairie East tacked on 34 points in the second quarter.

Senior Cortez LeGrant raced in for a pair of touchdown runs, including a 57-yard scamper, to finish with 173 yards on 16 carries. Kaminski threw a pair of touchdown passes to VandeWalle, finishing with 258 yards on 20-of-29 passing.

The second connection between the North Dakota and Iowa State commits came on a 10-yard fade for the receiver’s 16th touchdown reception of the season, tying the Cardinals’ single-season record and giving Sun Prairie East a 48-0 lead at the break.

“It’s kind of a pick your poison deal,” Brian Kaminski said. “We feel if you’re going to try to take away our run game, we feel we have the weapons to throw it with Jerry and our receivers. And if you’re going to take away our passing game, we have Cortez in the backfield with our linemen up there.”

DeForest eventually broke through in the second half, including a pair of Brody Hartig scores. The senior ripped off a 65-yard punt return score and capped the Norskies’ night with an 82-yard pitch-and-catch with Keyes, but it was far too little too late.