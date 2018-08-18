A stout second-half performance Friday night lifted the Oregon football team to a 17-7 victory over visiting DeForest in a Badger Conference crossover game that opened the season for both teams.
The Norskies’ Evan Armstrong scored in the second quarter to tie the score 7-7 entering halftime. But the Oregon defense shut out DeForest in the second half, and got a 26-yard field goal from Jack Haufle in the third quarter and a 3-yard touchdown run from Nolan Look late in the fourth to put away the victory.
Dylan DiMaggio rushed for 149 yards on 21 carries for Oregon.
Armstrong totaled 141 yards from scrimmage to lead DeForest.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 50, Madison Edgewood 20
Ethan Post connected with Caden Lee for a 29-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half to give the Vikings a two-score lead that proved insurmountable for the Crusaders.
Lee finished with 128 yards on eight catches, and Post completed 77 percent of his passes to help coach Bret St. Arnauld win in his Mount Horeb/Barneveld coaching debut — over Jesse Norris, making his debut as Edgewood’s coach.
Thomas Hartleib led Edgewood, totaling 119 yards rushing and 54 yards passing.
Stoughton 56, Portage 15
Adam Hobson accounted for 237 total yards, including 151 rushing, and three touchdowns as the host Vikings steamrolled the Warriors after jumping to leads of 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
Ryan Schultz rushed for 50 yards on seven carries to lead Portage.
Reedsburg 28, Monroe 7
The Beavers racked up 309 yards on the ground en route to defeating the host Cheesemakers.
Reedsburg running back Derek Pawlak romped for 147 yards on four carries (36.8 yards per attempt), and teammate Jason Walls added 105 yards on seven attempts. Each scored a touchdown, and Casey Campbell scored twice for the Beavers.
The Reedsburg defense held Monroe to 140 yards of offense.
Milton 26, Sauk Prairie 12
Dane Nelson had two touchdowns on three catches to help lead the visiting Red Hawks past the Eagles. Danny Weitzel added 195 all-purpose yards, including 113 on the ground, to get Milton over 300 total offensive yards. For Sauk Prairie, Ben Pethan threw for 78 yards and a touchdown and scrambled for 21 yards.
Waunakee 66, Fort Atkinson 0
The visiting Warriors started their state title defense with a shutout victory over the Blackhawks.
They took 30-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdowns by Will Ross and a safety by the defense. Starting quarterback Jarrett Wulf completed his lone pass for a 24-yard touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter.
Monona Grove 39, Baraboo 0
Jordan Bishop threw for three touchdowns and the visiting Silver Eagles returned two interceptions for scores en route to the victory over the Thunderbirds.
Jalen Ostrowsky had a 63-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter and a 13-yard scoring catch in the fourth.
Beaver Dam at Watertown, ppd.
Due to flooding in Watertown, the game originally scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. today at Watertown.