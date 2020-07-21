State passing leader Adam Moen primed to unleash Lake Mills' aerial attack

“We take it one day at a time,” said Huber, a former UW-Whitewater receiver who was an assistant football coach at Johnson Creek last year. “We have our fingers crossed.”

The Capitol North Conference champion L-Cats (10-2) defeated Saint Francis 56-10 and Greendale Martin Luther 54-28 in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs last year before dropping a 47-14 decision to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a quarterfinal.

“We are all hoping for football season,” Moen said. “It would really (stink) for everyone and all the fall sports if they don’t go through. Our expectations are high, as usual, going into the season. We are hoping to get further than last year. We made it to Round Three and we want to get to state. We are very confident in ourselves and confident we can get there.”

Moen passed for a state-best 3,517 yards and 39 touchdown passes and his 293.1 yards passing per game ranked second, according to WisSports.net statistics.

Moen (236-for-370) completed 63.8% percent of his passes in the no-huddle, multiple-receiver, spread offense directed by then-coach Dan Ferkovich, who left Lake Mills to become coach at West Bend West.

Moen also rushed for 960 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and scored 21 rushing touchdowns.