State football rankings: Lakeside Lutheran moves up to No. 7 among mid-sized schools

The unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran football team moved up two places to No. 7 in the medium schools division of this week’s Associated Press state football poll.

Lakeside rolled past Kewaskum last week, 39-8, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Lakeside was the only area program in the Top 10 in any of the three poll divisions.

The Warriors’ rise adds fuel to the fire for the Warriors’ big Friday showdown against crosstown rival Lake Mills (3-1), which held on to the No. 11 spot in the medium-school rankings despite an impressive victory over Watertown last week.

Holding on to the top spots in the rankings were defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Muskego among the large schools, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran among medium schools and Edgar among small schools. Edgar visits Portage on Friday.

In Division 3, Oshkosh Lourdes (4-0) of the Trailways Conference was ranked third and Mineral Point (3-0), which is in the midst of a COVID-19 program shutdown period, dropped one place to No. 4. Darlington, Highland and Randolph also earned mention in the small-school rankings.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS