Division 4
St. Francis Mariners
Coach: Jeff Wallack.
Record: 6-3 (3-3 Midwest Classic); No. 7 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the sixth consecutive state trip for St. Francis, but each of the prior five visits ended with a first-round loss. St. Francis was the Division 4 state runner-up in 2004, but otherwise is 3-15 in 15 other appearances.
Per-game averages: Points — 31.6 scored; 17.3 allowed. Rushing yards — 159 offense; 101 defense. Passing yards — 142 offense; 87 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Carter Ellenson, 1,195 yards, 11 TDs. Rushing — Ismael Bastardo, 453 yards, 10 TDs. Receiving — Ismael Bastardo, 353 yards, 5 TDs. Defense — Kyle Kubacki, 80 tackles, 7 for loss; Alex Baltutis, 79 tackles, 10 for loss.
About the Mariners: The southern Milwaukee County suburb of St. Francis has produced some talented football players over the years, but the teams have been hampered by the school’s small enrollment. The Midwest Classic Conference has provided a better fit, against smaller private schools around the Milwaukee Metro area. The Mariners opened the year with a win over Milwaukee Vincent and have three shutout wins.
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Dan Ferkovich, seventh year.
Record: 8-1 (5-0 Capitol North); No. 2 seeding.
Playoff history: Lake Mills has earned a fourth consecutive playoff berth and its ninth overall. The L-Cats made it to the third round in 1987, 2016 and 2017.
Per-game averages: Points — 41.9 scored; 16.3 allowed. Rushing yards — 121 offense; 149 defense. Passing yards — 286 offense; 83 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Adam Moen, 2,557 yards, 31 TDs, 63.7 percent completion average. Rushing — Adam Moen, 748 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving — Matt Johnson, 65 catches, 903 yards, 9 TDs; Hunter Buechel, 892 yards, 8 TDs. Defense — Charlie Cassady, 72 tackles; Ben Buchholtz, 67 tackles.
About the L-Cats: The L-Cats have had one bad half all year, letting a 10-7 halftime lead over Menomonie in the season opener slip away behind 27 second-half points. After that, Lake Mills has been all but unstoppable behind the gaudy statistics of quarterback Adam Moen, scoring at least 42 points seven times during their current eight-game winning streak and beating four playoff qualifiers.