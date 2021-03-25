Spring prep football: Teams, players and things to watch entering the unprecedented spring season

PRESEASON TOP FIVE
1. Sun Prairie: Coach Brian Kaminski enters his 18th year with 12 returning starters from 2019, including senior quarterback Brady Stevens (2,470 yards passing, 30 touchdowns) and 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, who’s being recruited by multiple conferences in Power Five conferences.
2. Waunakee: Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors, the 2019 Division 2 state runners-up, feature a veteran quarterback in senior Caden Nelson (1,295 yards passing, 550 yards rushing in 2019), senior receiver Isaac Schaaf and senior offensive lineman Thomas Meffert.
3. Verona: Coach Dave Richardson’s Wildcats are led by 6-2, 220-pound senior running back/defensive lineman Jackson Acker, who signed with the University of Wisconsin and leads a deep backfield. Senior Tyler Ham (6-2, 200) will anchor the defensive line.
4. Evansville: Coach Garth Coats replaces an Evansville institution in Ron Grovesteen, whose 46 years with the Blue Devils included the last 37 as head coach. The Blue Devils return senior quarterback Tyr Severson, who threw for 2,176 yards, and senior linebacker Mason Young.
5. Monroe: Coach Toby Golembiewski’s Cheesemakers, now playing in the Rock Valley Conference, return senior quarterback Max Golembiewski (916 yards passing last year)and senior running back Trevor Rodebaugh (1,509 yards rushing, 12 TDs).
Teams to watch: DeForest, Edgerton, Lodi, Middleton, New Glarus/Monticello, West Madison Club.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Acker, 6-2, 220, sr., RB/DL, Verona: The two-way standout rushed for 929 yards and 11 TDs in 2019and played on the defensive line.
Caden Brunell, 5-10, 181, sr., LB/RB, Columbus: Earned two-way all-conference honors in the Capitol North, rushing for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs and leading the Cardinals with 88 tackles.
Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-9, 178, jr., S, Monona Grove: Was named first-team All-Badger South after making 61 tackles in 2019.
Zach Gunderson, 5-7, 155, sr., DL, McFarland: Earned first-team All-Rock Valley Conference honors after making 69 tackles, 15 for loss, with eight sacks and six forced fumbles.
Hamm, 6-5, 270, sr., DL, Sun Prairie: The defensive lineman is being pursued by many NCAA Division I schools from Power Five conferences.
Drew Hanson, 6-3, 195, sr., QB, Edgerton: In 2019, threw for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 837 yards and 14 more scores in earning first-team All-Rock Valley honors.
Trevor Rodebaugh, 6-1, 177, sr., RB, Monroe: Led the Cheesemakers with 1,509 yards rushing on 261 carries and earned unanimous first-team All-Badger South honors.
Isaac Schaaf, 5-10, 142, sr., WR, Waunakee: Earned first-team All-Badger North honors at wide receiver and also was a part-time starter at defensive back.
Severson, 6-2, 190, sr., QB, Evansville: Threw for 2,176 yards and 25 touchdowns and earned first-team All-Rock Valley Conference honors for the league champion Blue Devils.
Stevens, 6-3, 165, sr., QB, Sun Prairie: Threw for 2,470 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 62% of his passes with only five interceptions in 2019.
Nathan Streiff, 6-1, 175, senior, WR/DB, New Glarus/Monticello: Earned two-way All-Capitol South Conference honors, catching 62 passes for 1,001 yards and eight TDs in 2019.
THINGS TO WATCH
Fall-in-spring: Of the State Journal coverage area’s 43 high school football programs, 13 opted to play in the fall and 30 opted to wait for the spring season, including 17 based in Dane County.
Seven weeks maximum: The WIAA decided to squeeze in a seven-game regular season for teams that weren't able or willing to play in the fall. There will be no postseason "culminating event" or playoff.
Madison public schools update: With the four Madison public schools deciding not to play spring football, West coach Brad Murphy organized a club program for players from the four schools.
Temporary conference shuffles: The Badger Conference will not keep standings this year and will have 11 teams in one division. The Capitol will take the spring off, with its teams temporarily relocating to the Rock Valley or a one-year-only "Spring" Conference.