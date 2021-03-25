Spring prep football: Teams, players and things to watch entering the unprecedented spring season

Trevor Rodebaugh, 6-1, 177, sr., RB, Monroe: Led the Cheesemakers with 1,509 yards rushing on 261 carries and earned unanimous first-team All-Badger South honors.

Isaac Schaaf, 5-10, 142, sr., WR, Waunakee: Earned first-team All-Badger North honors at wide receiver and also was a part-time starter at defensive back.

Severson, 6-2, 190, sr., QB, Evansville: Threw for 2,176 yards and 25 touchdowns and earned first-team All-Rock Valley Conference honors for the league champion Blue Devils.

Stevens, 6-3, 165, sr., QB, Sun Prairie: Threw for 2,470 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 62% of his passes with only five interceptions in 2019.

Nathan Streiff, 6-1, 175, senior, WR/DB, New Glarus/Monticello: Earned two-way All-Capitol South Conference honors, catching 62 passes for 1,001 yards and eight TDs in 2019.

THINGS TO WATCH

Fall-in-spring: Of the State Journal coverage area’s 43 high school football programs, 13 opted to play in the fall and 30 opted to wait for the spring season, including 17 based in Dane County.