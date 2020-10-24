Special teams plays turn tide in undefeated Marshall's favor

That led to a five-play scoring drive, capped by sophomore running back Ramon Campos’ 1-yard touchdown run – giving the Cardinals a 14-6 lead with 10:25 left in the third quarter.

“We called a squib there and (Frank) just happened to put enough English on that thing and it stopped in no man’s land,” Kleinheinz said. “Josh Eggers came flying down there. Credit to him. He ran hard and jumped on the ball. That was a great play – a big play.”

That play and the blocked punt turned out to be pivotal.

“Those are huge turning points in the game,” Frank said.

Frank closed out the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“The greatness of our team has been our line,” said Frank, who also plays strong safety. “They have been blocking great for us. They have been making plays to let everyone in the backfield do their job. I really feel defensively they also have been the key for us. It’s a great group of guys … It is a fairly young team and it’s good to see us come together and play well.”

Frank totaled 115 yards rushing on 24 carries.