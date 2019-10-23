Division 3
Sparta Spartans
Coach: Adam Dow.
Record: 7-2 (5-1 Mississippi Valley); No. 5 seeding.
Playoff history: Sparta is making only its eighth state trip, and had never won a playoff game until advancing to the third round last year.
Per-game averages: Points — 33.4 scored; 18.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 239 offense; 179 defense. Passing yards — 96 offense; 138 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Cole Wisniewski, 776 yards, 8 TDs. Rushing — Cole Wisniewski, 1,066 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving — Corbin Hauser, 16 catches, 3 TDs, 21.2 yards per catch. Defense — Austin Steussel, 82 tackles; Isaac Steussel, 77 tackles; Haydn Guns, 5 interceptions.
About the Spartans: Sparta rode the offensive production of Wisniewski to a runner-up finish in the Mississippi Valley, with the only league blemish a 21-14 loss to Onalaska in Week 5. The Spartans also lost their non-conference season finale at Marshfield last week, 24-10.
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Brian Pottinger, 14th year.
Record: 7-2 (5-2 Badger North); No. 4 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the 18th playoff trip for Reedsburg, which missed the postseason each of the last two years after a five-year streak. The Beavers won state titles in 2008 and 2009 and advanced to the semifinals in 2014 and 2015.
Per-game averages: Points — 27.2 scored; 13.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 280 offense; 99 defense. Passing yards — 43 offense; 115 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Ethan Lee, 326 yards, 4 TDs. Rushing — Casey Campbell, 830 yards, 12 TDs. Defense — Carson Beyer, 67 tackles; Robert Losic, 65 tackles.
About the Beavers — In the regular season, the Beavers take Waunakee to the final minutes and otherwise lost only to DeForest. Coach Pottinger knows that the playoffs provide a brand new opportunity for his team to shine, with four trips to the state semifinals and beyond since 2008, and this year is no exception. The novel flex-bone offense, which sometimes treats passing like it’s ketchup on steak, is at its best when the game is close or the Beavers are out in front.