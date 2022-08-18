Smashing success: Sun Prairie East wins program debut in football, blanks Monona Grove

SUN PRAIRIE — The Sun Prairie football team rallied a year ago around the reality that it was the final season as one high school prior to the school district splitting into two schools in 2022-23.

The players and coaches on that team dubbed it “The Last Dance.”

And they put together a memorable season, winning the Big Eight Conference championship and advancing in undefeated fashion to the WIAA Division 1 title game before falling to Kimberly.

Sun Prairie East took its first steps as a new program Thursday night on the opening night of this football season.

The debut was a smashing success for the Cardinals.

Sun Prairie East blanked Monona Grove 55-0 in a non-conference game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

“I don’t think it’s a new program,” said Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski, the longtime Sun Prairie coach. “We’ve been here. We’ve coached with these kids. The coaching staff is a lot of the same people. So, new in a sense, but we still wear Sun Prairie on our chest.”

Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw five first-half touchdown passes in leading the Cardinals to 27 second-quarter points and a 34-0 halftime lead. Junior receiver Connor Stauff and senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle each had two of the first-half touchdown receptions.

“I felt great,” Jerry Kaminski said. “My receivers made some plays, though. Shout out to Cortez (LeGrant), Jonathan, Connor and `Richie’ (Evan Richmond). They all made some great plays. Those catches we had and the runs after catches, crazy. I trust those dudes. That’s all the work we put in during the offseason.”

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense — led upfront by senior linemen Nolan Olson, Talib Miller and Billy Benson — made life difficult for the Silver Eagles’ offense.

“Our defense played unbelievable upfront,” Brian Kaminski said. “We were able to get pressure on the quarterback. …We had a few missed tackles, but I loved our effort on that side of the ball.”

In the decisive first half, Kaminski was 16-for-23 for 249 yards passing and also ran for 60 yards, while senior running back Cortez LeGrant had 95 yards rushing on 15 carries. Monona Grove had 20 total yards offensively in the first half (minus-20 yards rushing, 40 yards passing).

Kaminski wound up 17-for-24 for 268 yards passing with five touchdowns. LeGrant finished with 126 yards rushing on 19 carries, scoring one touchdown.

“It’s a hard game to assess right now because they were so good,” Monona Grove coach Brandon Beckwith said. “We are a team that has some inexperience. They got to see what playing a top-level opponent is. We just played one of the best teams. They are that good. We are going to take the little victories into our film session (Friday) and see where we can improve.”

The Cardinals struck first after their defense pinned Monona Grove deep in its territory and forced a punt. Sun Prairie East, which took over at the Monona Grove 32-yard line, scored on the second play of the drive.

Kaminski, who has verbally committed to North Dakota, fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Vande Walle in the left corner of the end zone with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals, using a no-huddle offense led by Kaminski and LeGrant, dominated possession in the first half. But two lost fumbles stymied early drives.

“(The result) was awesome,” Jerry Kaminski said. “We had a few struggles early in the game. But my teammates had my back and I had theirs. This is a great group of guys. It’s so much fun because when something does go wrong we are all there for each other. That’s what makes it so special.”

Kaminski then connected with LeGrant on a 39-yard touchdown pass, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 10:08 left in the second quarter. Kaminski threw a dart to LeGrant along the left sideline and LeGrant, a sprinter in track and field, raced down the sideline for the score.

The Silver Eagles, led by senior quarter Brady Voss and sophomore receiver Cal Woerth (three first-half catches), had an opportunity after recovering another fumble on a punt at the Cardinals’ 42 with 9:14 left before halftime. But the Cardinals’ defense again was stout and forced a punt.

The Cardinals then marched 88 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead. Kaminski connected with Stauff for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:06 left in the second quarter.

“Jerry threw the ball well, exceptionally well,” said Brian Kaminski, who is Jerry’s father. “The receivers ran good routes and caught it. Cortez is Cortez and it opens up some things for Jerry to run the ball, too. It was a balanced attack.”

Sun Prairie East’s next drive resulted in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Kaminski to Stauff 2:06 before halftime. Kaminski connected again with Vande Walle on a 14-yard scoring strike with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Sun Prairie’s new school, Sun Prairie West, is scheduled to make its football debut Friday night, playing host to Madison East in a non-conference game.

Sun Prairie East and West will play football games in the Badger Large Conference this season. The schools remain in the Big Eight Conference for other sports, excluding girls hockey. Monona Grove plays football in the Badger Small Conference.

Bay Port 38, Middleton 21

Bay Port pulled away from a 21-14 first-quarter lead with 10 second-quarter points, taking a 31-14 lead into halftime in the non-conference game in Middleton.

Middleton running back Bryce Falk’s 75-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14 in the first quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Gabe Passini scored on an 8-yard run, rallying Middleton within 31-21 in the fourth quarter.