Smashing success: Sun Prairie East wins program debut in football, blanks Monona Grove

SUN PRAIRIE — The Sun Prairie football team rallied a year ago around the reality that it was the final season as one high school prior to the school district splitting into two schools in 2022-23.
The players and coaches on that team dubbed it “The Last Dance.”
And they put together a memorable season, winning the Big Eight Conference championship and advancing in undefeated fashion to the WIAA Division 1 title game before falling to Kimberly.
Sun Prairie East took its first steps as a new program Thursday night on the opening night of this football season.
The debut was a smashing success for the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie East blanked Monona Grove 55-0 in a non-conference game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“I don’t think it’s a new program,” said Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski, the longtime Sun Prairie coach. “We’ve been here. We’ve coached with these kids. The coaching staff is a lot of the same people. So, new in a sense, but we still wear Sun Prairie on our chest.”
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw five first-half touchdown passes in leading the Cardinals to 27 second-quarter points and a 34-0 halftime lead. Junior receiver Connor Stauff and senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle each had two of the first-half touchdown receptions.
“I felt great,” Jerry Kaminski said. “My receivers made some plays, though. Shout out to Cortez (LeGrant), Jonathan, Connor and `Richie’ (Evan Richmond). They all made some great plays. Those catches we had and the runs after catches, crazy. I trust those dudes. That’s all the work we put in during the offseason.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense — led upfront by senior linemen Nolan Olson, Talib Miller and Billy Benson — made life difficult for the Silver Eagles’ offense.
“Our defense played unbelievable upfront,” Brian Kaminski said. “We were able to get pressure on the quarterback. …We had a few missed tackles, but I loved our effort on that side of the ball.”
In the decisive first half, Kaminski was 16-for-23 for 249 yards passing and also ran for 60 yards, while senior running back Cortez LeGrant had 95 yards rushing on 15 carries. Monona Grove had 20 total yards offensively in the first half (minus-20 yards rushing, 40 yards passing).
Kaminski wound up 17-for-24 for 268 yards passing with five touchdowns. LeGrant finished with 126 yards rushing on 19 carries, scoring one touchdown.
“It’s a hard game to assess right now because they were so good,” Monona Grove coach Brandon Beckwith said. “We are a team that has some inexperience. They got to see what playing a top-level opponent is. We just played one of the best teams. They are that good. We are going to take the little victories into our film session (Friday) and see where we can improve.”
The Cardinals struck first after their defense pinned Monona Grove deep in its territory and forced a punt. Sun Prairie East, which took over at the Monona Grove 32-yard line, scored on the second play of the drive.
Kaminski, who has verbally committed to North Dakota, fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Vande Walle in the left corner of the end zone with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals, using a no-huddle offense led by Kaminski and LeGrant, dominated possession in the first half. But two lost fumbles stymied early drives.
“(The result) was awesome,” Jerry Kaminski said. “We had a few struggles early in the game. But my teammates had my back and I had theirs. This is a great group of guys. It’s so much fun because when something does go wrong we are all there for each other. That’s what makes it so special.”
Kaminski then connected with LeGrant on a 39-yard touchdown pass, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 10:08 left in the second quarter. Kaminski threw a dart to LeGrant along the left sideline and LeGrant, a sprinter in track and field, raced down the sideline for the score.
The Silver Eagles, led by senior quarter Brady Voss and sophomore receiver Cal Woerth (three first-half catches), had an opportunity after recovering another fumble on a punt at the Cardinals’ 42 with 9:14 left before halftime. But the Cardinals’ defense again was stout and forced a punt.
The Cardinals then marched 88 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead. Kaminski connected with Stauff for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:06 left in the second quarter.
“Jerry threw the ball well, exceptionally well,” said Brian Kaminski, who is Jerry’s father. “The receivers ran good routes and caught it. Cortez is Cortez and it opens up some things for Jerry to run the ball, too. It was a balanced attack.”
Sun Prairie East’s next drive resulted in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Kaminski to Stauff 2:06 before halftime. Kaminski connected again with Vande Walle on a 14-yard scoring strike with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Sun Prairie’s new school, Sun Prairie West, is scheduled to make its football debut Friday night, playing host to Madison East in a non-conference game.
Sun Prairie East and West will play football games in the Badger Large Conference this season. The schools remain in the Big Eight Conference for other sports, excluding girls hockey. Monona Grove plays football in the Badger Small Conference.
Bay Port 38, Middleton 21
Bay Port pulled away from a 21-14 first-quarter lead with 10 second-quarter points, taking a 31-14 lead into halftime in the non-conference game in Middleton.
Middleton running back Bryce Falk’s 75-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14 in the first quarter.
Cardinals quarterback Gabe Passini scored on an 8-yard run, rallying Middleton within 31-21 in the fourth quarter.
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”