Small-town quarterback Ezra Stein looks to make a big splash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein, football is a family affair.

The son of former University of Wisconsin center Jeff Stein, Ezra’s go-to sport has always been on the gridiron.

“My dad played football and my brother was playing football, so I kind of just went with it,” Stein said. “And, now, it’s my favorite sport.”

Stein’s father played for the Badgers from 1984-87, and has remained a key influence on his football career since its inception.

“He’d give me an expectation of where I should be at (in the weight room),” Stein said. “He told my brother and I what weights he was at (when he was our age), and we always tried to stay with him.

"He gives us a perspective of where he wants us to be, too. He helps with a lot of things.”

It’s not just the quarterback position and the weight room Stein seeks help with, either. In 2018, the all-Capitol South first-team offensive and defensive honoree led the team in tackles for loss, tied for the lead in total tackles and was second in sacks from his middle linebacker position.

He also served as the Blue Jays' kicker and was second-team all-conference as a punter.