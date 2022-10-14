Six straight: McFarland heads into postseason on roll after rout of Evansville

MCFARLAND – After a bumpy beginning, the McFarland football team has experienced a smooth ride on the way to the finish line of the regular-season schedule.

The Spartans continued to roll Friday night.

McFarland wrapped up the regular season with its sixth consecutive victory, earning a 35-0 victory over visiting Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference game.

“I think the formula for doing it is we’ve just played really good defense,” said McFarland senior Dadon Gillen, a receiver and safety. “Our defense has just been dominating these last six games. The offense has been playing really well, too. We’ve been cooking it up. We’ve been doing really well.”

The Spartans (6-3 overall, 6-1 Rock Valley) opened a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 28-0 at halftime in a game where temperatures were in the 30s.

McFarland and Evansville (5-4, 5-2) began the night tied for second place in league play, chasing conference leader Monroe, which was ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Monroe wound up as the conference champion, with McFarland in sole possession of second after Friday’s games.

"First and foremost, we wanted to celebrate our seniors on Senior Night," McFarland coach Paul Ackley said. "We had 18 of them. This could be the last game they play on this field. We don't know. We don't have any idea what kind of seed we'll get (for the playoffs). I'm so proud of them. They have been working so hard."

The Spartans scored on their first two drives.

On the first drive, senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre capped a 58-yard scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Braylan Roder’s 25-yard pass to senior receiver Kyle Kussow was a key play, moving the ball to the Blue Devils’ 17-yard line.

Gillen then intercepted a pass, returning the pick 22 yards to the Evansville 36.

The Spartans took advantage.

Roder, on fourth-and-7, completed a 21-yard pass to junior receiver Andrew Kelley to the Blue Devils’ 12.

Four plays later, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, increasing McFarland’s lead to 14-0 with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter. He wound up with 59 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

The Spartans’ lead ballooned to 21-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Roder fired a pass to the 6-2, 192-pound Gillen, who got open while crossing the field from left to right. The 46-yard touchdown pass to Gillen gave McFarland a three-touchdown lead with 11:52 left in the second quarter.

Gillen had five catches for 74 yards.

"Dadon is a special player," Ackley said. "He can make things happen."

McFarland turned to a trick play for its fourth score.

Roder threw a backward toss to Kussow, whose pass downfield found senior receiver Deven Kulp wide open for a 32-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead with 5:51 remaining before halftime.

Roder was 11-for-14 for 166 yards and one touchdown pass, with two interceptions, in the first half. He finished 12-for-15 for 175 yards.

He took over as the Spartans' quarterback after senior Cooper Kennedy suffered a knee injury against Monroe in the third game, Ackley said.

Evansville’s primary success on offense came from the running of junior Wyatt Nelson, who had 58 yards on 12 carries in the first half and finished with 84 yards on 20 carries. Senior Aiden Maves and Nelson had interceptions in the first half for the Blue Devils.

On their first series of the second half, the Spartans marched 60 yards for a touchdown that put McFarland ahead 35-0. Senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a 2-yard run with 4:36 left in the third quarter.

After beginning the season 0-3, McFarland hasn’t lost since. The losses came against a tough opening trio – Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Lodi and Monroe.

“I think we knew what we had as a team,” said Gillen, who plays football, basketball and baseball. “We had played some tough opponents the beginning of the season. We just battled back and played a real good last six games.”

Ackley said: "Those losses made us better for this right here."

The shutout Friday was the team's third this season.

"We celebrate shutouts," Ackley said. "Our defensive coaches and defensive players, they take pride in it. Evansville is a good team, a solid team, So, I'm very, very proud of the defense. It's an unbelievable accomplishment to shut them out."

The Spartans outscored opponents 218-16 in the previous five games, including a 55-7 victory over Whitewater last week.

Roder was 8-for-9 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns and Dyer-Ysaguirre and Zadra each ran for two touchdowns as the Spartans gained 256 yards on the ground against Whitewater.

Evansville, which began the season with a 1-3 record, had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Both teams have qualified for postseason.

The WIAA plans to release the 11-player and eight-player qualifying fields and pairings during a one-hour live program on Bally Sports Wisconsin at 10 a.m. Saturday.