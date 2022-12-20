 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Signing day caps dream for area athletes

  • 0

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was eager to make his college commitment official Wednesday morning.

Kaminski, who has verbally committed to the University of North Dakota, was all set to sign a national letter of intent at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sun Prairie East’s Performing Arts Center.

“I’m ready to go,” Kaminski said. “I may as well get it locked in now.”

Kaminski was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School offensive player of the year. He also was one of the WFCA’s first-team Large School All-State quarterbacks and  the first-team All-State quarterback on The Associated Press’ team.

“It will mean a lot to me,” Kaminski said about Wednesday's signing ceremony. “My dream was to play college football. It will be awesome. It’s almost surreal.”

People are also reading…

The NCAA Division I early signing period for football is Wednesday through Friday. The NCAA Division I and II regular signing period for football begins Feb. 1. More area players could sign at that point. 

North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, is in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Kaminski, interested in studying kinesiology, said the decision “took a lot of the weight off my back. It shows when you work hard, you can do anything. Now I want to keep working hard and win some ballgames at North Dakota.”

Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said the span coaching his son in his high school “has been an unbelievable experience to share together.”

Senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, a first-team WFCA Large School All-State receiver and second-team by The Associated Press, also is scheduled to participate in the signing ceremony. He has verbally committed to Iowa State.

At other Madison-area schools, Lodi athletic director Sue Meffert said seniors Lily Strong (women’s track and field, Minnesota State-Mankato) and Kaelyn Tatro (women’s soccer, Viterbo) are scheduled for a ceremony Wednesday. Previously, Zane Licht signed in November to wrestle at North Dakota State. Lodi football coach Dave Puls said no football players were signing.

Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils announced on Twitter this week he was de-committing as an Augustana (Division II) football recruit and committing to the University of Wisconsin. He would be a preferred walk-on at UW.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Vils was the Badger Small Conference defensive lineman of the year and was first-team all-conference as a defensive lineman and an offensive lineman.

Madison Edgewood senior Sam Klestinski, who can play multiple positions and was a first-team selection as a punter on the WFCA Small School all-state team and second-team pick as a punter on the AP All-State team, recently announced on Twitter he verbally committed to North Dakota.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics