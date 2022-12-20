Signing day caps dream for area athletes

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was eager to make his college commitment official Wednesday morning.
Kaminski, who has verbally committed to the University of North Dakota, was all set to sign a national letter of intent at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sun Prairie East’s Performing Arts Center.
“I’m ready to go,” Kaminski said. “I may as well get it locked in now.”
Kaminski was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School offensive player of the year. He also was one of the WFCA’s first-team Large School All-State quarterbacks and the first-team All-State quarterback on The Associated Press’ team.
“It will mean a lot to me,” Kaminski said about Wednesday's signing ceremony. “My dream was to play college football. It will be awesome. It’s almost surreal.”
People are also reading…
The NCAA Division I early signing period for football is Wednesday through Friday. The NCAA Division I and II regular signing period for football begins Feb. 1. More area players could sign at that point.
North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, is in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Kaminski, interested in studying kinesiology, said the decision “took a lot of the weight off my back. It shows when you work hard, you can do anything. Now I want to keep working hard and win some ballgames at North Dakota.”
Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said the span coaching his son in his high school “has been an unbelievable experience to share together.”
Senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, a first-team WFCA Large School All-State receiver and second-team by The Associated Press, also is scheduled to participate in the signing ceremony. He has verbally committed to Iowa State.
At other Madison-area schools, Lodi athletic director Sue Meffert said seniors Lily Strong (women’s track and field, Minnesota State-Mankato) and Kaelyn Tatro (women’s soccer, Viterbo) are scheduled for a ceremony Wednesday. Previously, Zane Licht signed in November to wrestle at North Dakota State. Lodi football coach Dave Puls said no football players were signing.
Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils announced on Twitter this week he was de-committing as an Augustana (Division II) football recruit and committing to the University of Wisconsin. He would be a preferred walk-on at UW.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Vils was the Badger Small Conference defensive lineman of the year and was first-team all-conference as a defensive lineman and an offensive lineman.
Madison Edgewood senior Sam Klestinski, who can play multiple positions and was a first-team selection as a punter on the WFCA Small School all-state team and second-team pick as a punter on the AP All-State team, recently announced on Twitter he verbally committed to North Dakota.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving