See who led the Madison All-City football team selections

Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson and Michael Harris and Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski led the Madison All-City football team, which was selected by the five Madison high school football coaches.
Erlandson, a senior, was named as the All-City quarterback and the back of the year. Mankowski, a senior, was named as the lineman of the year and an All-City defensive lineman and special teams player.
Harris was the coach of the year. Madison Memorial had the best record (7-2) among city teams and won the All-City championship.
All-City football team
Offensive linemen – Alex Matzke, Madison Edgewood; Modou Ndene, Madison East; Truman Mankowski, Madison La Follette; Mason Baures, Madison Memorial; Demorian Thompson, Madison West; Amine Fanny, Madison West. Wide receivers – Mark Haering, Edgewood; Malique Jackson, La Follette; Mekai Ward, Memorial. Tight end – Joe Mueller, Memorial. Running backs – Emmanuel Bingham, East; Bryson Cunningham, Memorial. Quarterback – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial. Special teams/kicker/punter – Sam Klestinski, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette. Defensive linemen – Jackson Kitzmiller, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette; Joe Mueller, Memorial; De’Jion Steele, West. Linebackers – Mason Folkers, Edgewood; J.B. Matthews, La Follette; Patrick Greening, Memorial; Larry Pender, West. Defensive backs – Donovan Nedelcoff, Edgewood; Aiden Tuinstra, East; Rey Cruz-Perez, Memorial; Callum Donovan, West. Knobby Kelliher Spirit of the Game award – Ben Hanson, Edgewood; Kurt Polo, East; Makhi Jackson, La Follette; Warren Shelton, Memorial; Robbie Bell, West. Lineman of the year – Jackson Mankowski, La Follette. Back of the year – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial. Coach of the year – Michael Harris, Memorial.
Photos: Madison Memorial shuts out Madison West in football
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-01-I8B0372.jpg
Madison Memorial's Marion Moore makes an interception in the second quarter to set up Memorial's fourth touchdown of the half on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-04-I8B0042.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham tries to elude Madison West defenders in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-05-I8B0189.jpg
Madison West's Sam Jackson throws a pass in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-09-I8B0337.jpg
Madison Memorial quarterback Charlie Erlandson drops back to pass in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-08-I8B0324.jpg
Madison West's Travontae Wolf works to elude Madison Memorial defenders on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-02-I8B0265.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-03-I8B0285.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham (26) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with Danny Perez on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Bryson Cunningham
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham tries to elude West defenders in the first quarter Sept. 30.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-07-I8B0246.jpg
Madison Memorial's Mekai Ward runs for yardage in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-10-I8B0367.jpg
Madson West's Sam Jackson tries to elude a tackle by Madison Memorial's Patrick Greening in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
