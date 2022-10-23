See who led the Madison All-City football team selections

Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson and Michael Harris and Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski led the Madison All-City football team, which was selected by the five Madison high school football coaches.

Erlandson, a senior, was named as the All-City quarterback and the back of the year. Mankowski, a senior, was named as the lineman of the year and an All-City defensive lineman and special teams player.

Harris was the coach of the year. Madison Memorial had the best record (7-2) among city teams and won the All-City championship.

All-City football team

Offense

Offensive linemen – Alex Matzke, Madison Edgewood; Modou Ndene, Madison East; Truman Mankowski, Madison La Follette; Mason Baures, Madison Memorial; Demorian Thompson, Madison West; Amine Fanny, Madison West.

Wide receivers – Mark Haering, Edgewood; Malique Jackson, La Follette; Mekai Ward, Memorial.

Tight end – Joe Mueller, Memorial.

Running backs – Emmanuel Bingham, East; Bryson Cunningham, Memorial.

Quarterback – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial.

Special teams/kicker/punter – Sam Klestinski, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette.

Defense

Defensive linemen – Jackson Kitzmiller, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette; Joe Mueller, Memorial; De’Jion Steele, West.

Linebackers – Mason Folkers, Edgewood; J.B. Matthews, La Follette; Patrick Greening, Memorial; Larry Pender, West.

Defensive backs – Donovan Nedelcoff, Edgewood; Aiden Tuinstra, East; Rey Cruz-Perez, Memorial; Callum Donovan, West.

Awards

Knobby Kelliher Spirit of the Game award – Ben Hanson, Edgewood; Kurt Polo, East; Makhi Jackson, La Follette; Warren Shelton, Memorial; Robbie Bell, West.

Lineman of the year – Jackson Mankowski, La Follette.

Back of the year – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial.

Coach of the year – Michael Harris, Memorial.