See who led the Madison All-City football team selections

Madison Memorial quarterback Charlie Erlandson has thrown for 1,644 yards and 23 touchdowns with four interceptions while also rushing for five scores this season. 

Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson and Michael Harris and Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski led the Madison All-City football team, which was selected by the five Madison high school football coaches.

Erlandson, a senior, was named as the All-City quarterback and the back of the year. Mankowski, a senior, was named as the lineman of the year and an All-City defensive lineman and special teams player.

Harris was the coach of the year. Madison Memorial had the best record (7-2) among city teams and won the All-City championship.

All-City football team

Offense

Offensive linemen – Alex Matzke, Madison Edgewood; Modou Ndene, Madison East; Truman Mankowski, Madison La Follette; Mason Baures, Madison Memorial; Demorian Thompson, Madison West; Amine Fanny, Madison West.

Wide receivers – Mark Haering, Edgewood; Malique Jackson, La Follette; Mekai Ward, Memorial.

Tight end – Joe Mueller, Memorial.

Running backs – Emmanuel Bingham, East; Bryson Cunningham, Memorial.

Quarterback – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial.

Special teams/kicker/punter – Sam Klestinski, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette.

Defense

Defensive linemen – Jackson Kitzmiller, Edgewood; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette; Joe Mueller, Memorial; De’Jion Steele, West.

Linebackers – Mason Folkers, Edgewood; J.B. Matthews, La Follette; Patrick Greening, Memorial; Larry Pender, West.

Defensive backs – Donovan Nedelcoff, Edgewood; Aiden Tuinstra, East; Rey Cruz-Perez, Memorial; Callum Donovan, West.

Awards

Knobby Kelliher Spirit of the Game award – Ben Hanson, Edgewood; Kurt Polo, East; Makhi Jackson, La Follette; Warren Shelton, Memorial; Robbie Bell, West.

Lineman of the year – Jackson Mankowski, La Follette.

Back of the year – Charlie Erlandson, Memorial.

Coach of the year – Michael Harris, Memorial.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

