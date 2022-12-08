See which players were named to The Associated Press All-State high school football team

Sun Prairie East senior Jerry Kaminski was selected as the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press All-State football team.

Also receiving first-team honors were Waunakee senior offensive lineman Gus Allen and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior punter Ethan Tranel. The teams were announced Thursday after being chosen by a statewide media panel.

Sun Prairie East senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, Waunakee senior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee junior defensive end Wade Bryan and Madison Edgewood senior punter Sam Klestinski were named to the second team.

Mayville senior running back and safety Blake Schraufnagel was named as a first-team selection as a running back and as state player of the year.

Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad was selected as coach of the year after directing the Cardinals to a 14-0 record and the WIAA Division 4 state championship with a 23-21 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Madison area players who were “high” honorable mention selections included Verona senior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong, Waunakee junior tight end Rob Booker II, McFarland senior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin, Stoughton senior offensive lineman Griffin Empey, Sun Prairie East junior offensive lineman Logan Gross, Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant, DeForest junior linebacker Carter Morrison, Waunakee senior inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch and Sun Prairie East senior kicker Trevor Schulz.

Madison area players who were named as honorable mention selections included DeForest senior quarterback Mason Keyes, Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior inside linebacker Elijah Krantz, McFarland senior inside linebacker Paul Morris, Middleton junior offensive lineman Kristian Peterson and Middleton senior linebacker Gus Wenning.

Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, was nominated for player of the year along with Schraufnagel, Columbus’ Colton Brunell, Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias and Mukwonago’s Wynn Stang. Kaminski completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,785 yards and a state-leading 40 touchdowns.

Schraufnagel, who also was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School player of the year, finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns.

“I’ll give a lot of the credit to not only the offensive line but the tight ends as well as the running backs that block for me. They made my job pretty easy as a running back,” said Schraufnagel, who finished his career with 5,734 yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. “I’m the one with the name highlighted on it, but a lot of that can be attributed to anyone on the team. They pushed me to become the best version of myself and ultimately get those goals.”

Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and said he’s a letterwinner in four sports, as well as No. 1 in his class academically.

Schraufnagel has received considerable recruiting interest from NCAA Division II schools and has about 10 offers.

Hilber said he believes Schraufnagel would be a great fit at the University of Wisconsin and deserving of at least a walk-on opportunity with the program. Schraufnagel is a lifelong Badgers fan and his sister goes to school there.

Schraufnagel said his college decision will ultimately be what he thinks is the best fit on and off the field.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to where I can compete and where I find myself most happy,” he said.

Selgrad completed his second season as Columbus’ coach with a state title. Columbus was led by junior running back Brunell (first-team All-State), senior lineman Collin Selk (first-team defensive lineman and second-team offensive lineman) and senior inside linebacker Malani Aragon (second-team).

“It is an honor,” Selgrad said about being named coach of the year. “It’s overwhelming. It’s surreal. It’s been a fantastic season. I couldn’t do it without the other coaches and the support of the school, the players and the community. It is a reflection on the program, as well.”

Selgrad shared a few memorable words with his team prior to the Cardinals taking the field for their Division 4 championship game showdown with perennial power Catholic Memorial.

Columbus had prepared for the moment since the end of the previous season when the Cardinals lost to Catholic Memorial in the Division 4 semifinals. But Selgrad’s pregame speech at Camp Randall Stadium exhorted the Cardinals to maintain belief that they could slay the giant.

“I channeled my inner Herb Brooks … and talked about what we had to do to take down this beast that is Catholic Memorial,” Selgrad said. “I said, `Their time is over and it’s our time now.’ We rallied around from it.”

It wasn’t a “Miracle on Ice” — when coach Brooks and the U.S. hockey team upset the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics. But there were snowy conditions as Brunell rushed for two touchdowns and Corbin Hynes kicked a fourth-quarter field goal as Columbus rallied to win the title.

Among others receiving All-State honors, Milwaukee Rufus King senior running back Nate White, who’s verbally committed to UW, and Cashton senior offensive lineman Zack Mlsna, a UW preferred walk-on, were second-team selections on offense.

Hudson senior defensive lineman Will McDonald, a UW preferred walk-on, was an honorable mention choice.

Wisconsin Dells senior defensive end/outside linebacker Hunter Isaacson was an honorable-mention choice.

The Associated Press and Mike Sherry of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin also contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Blake Schraufnagel, Mayville

COACH OF THE YEAR – Andrew Selgrad, Columbus

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM

QB – Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 200, Sr., Sun Prairie East

RB – Colton Brunell, 6-0, 205, Jr., Columbus

RB – Wynn Stang, 6-1, 195, Sr., Mukwonago

RB – Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mayville

OL – Gus Allen, 6-1, 253, Sr., Waunakee

OL – x - Isaac Bunker, 6-5, 290, Sr., Monroe

OL – Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 280, Jr., Mukwonago

OL – Ben Youngworth, 6-1, 260, Sr., Kimberly

WR/TE – Gabe Egan, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium

WR/TE – Davin Stoffel, 6-6, 215, Sr., Mosinee

PK – Caden Popp, 5-11, 180, Sr., Appleton North

ALL-PURPOSE – Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 170, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Schopp, 6-2, 225, Sr., Kettle Moraine

OFFENSE SECOND TEAM

QB – Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-5, 220, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

RB – Noah Hofmann, 5-9, 175, Sr., Kaukauna

RB – Corey Smith, 6-0, 180, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

RB – Nate White, 5-10, 180, Sr., Milwaukee Rufus King

OL – Ben Buxa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran

OL – Derek Jensen, 6-6, 315, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead

OL – Zack Mlsna, 6-6, 285, Sr., Cashton

OL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus

OL – Maverick Kaminski, 6-3, 260, Sr., River Falls

WR/TE – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

WR/TE – Jonathan VandeWalle, 5-11, 195, Sr., Sun Prairie East

PK – Owen Plate, 6-3, 200, Jr., Plymouth

ALL-PURPOSE – Luke Noel, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem

ALL-PURPOSE – Bradley Bushke, 6-3, 195, Sr., Mayville

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM

DL – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 275, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead

DL – Cal Hansen, 5-11, 245, Sr., Appleton North

DL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus

DE/OLB – x - Josiah Azure, 6-2, 230, Sr., Bay Port

DE/OLB – Sam Coufal, 6-1, 250, Sr., Kettle Moraine

ILB – Brock Arndt, 6-3, 223, Jr., Appleton North

ILB – Ethan Doucette, 6-1, 225, Sr., Kimberly

ILB – Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, Sr., Racine Horlick

DB – x - Boston Brindley, 6-0, 180, Sr., La Crosse Central

DB – Anthony Chung, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead

DB – Logan Lawonn, 6-2, 190, Sr., Muskego

PUNTER – Ethan Tranel, 6-2, 190, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

DEFENSE SECOND TEAM

DL – Cayden Ellis, 6-2, 230, Sr., Waunakee

DL – Noah Moris, 6-2, 240, Sr., Union Grove

DL – Connor Akey, 6-4, 260, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids

DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-2, 205, Jr., Waunakee

DE/OLB – Keith Williams, 6-1, 230, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

ILB – Malani Aragon, 5-11, 200, Sr., Columbus

ILB – Riley Fischer, 5-10, 205, Sr., Mukwonago

ILB – Chase Matthias, 5-11, 200, Jr., Two Rivers

DB – Brennan Kennedy, 6-0, 160, Sr., West Salem

DB – Carter Kriewaldt, 6-2, 190, Sr., Freedom

DB – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

PUNTER – Sam Klestinski, 6-1, 195, Sr., Madison Edgewood

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

Mason Armstrong, ILB, Sr., Verona

Trevor Asher, RB, Sr., Elmwood/Plum City

Rob Booker II, TE, Jr., Waunakee

Ramon Campos, DE/OLB, Sr., Marshall

Antwon Coney, RB, Sr., Milwaukee Hamilton

AJ Courchaine, DB, Sr., Bay Port

Demarcus Conner, WR, Sr., Belleville

Keats Dyslin, OL, Sr., McFarland

Griffin Empey, OL, Sr., Stoughton

Logan Gross, OL, Jr., Sun Prairie East

Calvin Hargrove, ILB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

Evan Herrmann, DE/OLB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Aiden Keyes, QB, Sr., Belleville

Cortez LeGrant, RB, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Tucker Markham, DE/OLB, Sr., Monroe

Marco Matteucci, DL, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

Reid Mayer, DL, Sr., Sussex Hamilton:

Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington

Najeh Mitchell, RB, Sr., West DePere

Carter Morrison, DB, Jr., DeForest

Nicky Odom, WR, Sr., Onalaska

Jaiden Pickett, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Riverside

Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Sr., Waunakee

Brandt Rice, OL, Sr., Wausau West

Zander Rockow, RB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis

Brock Salm, DB, Sr., Appleton North

Brock Sawicki, DL, Sr. St. Croix Falls

Erik Schmidt, PK, So., Milwaukee Marquette

Trevor Schulz, PK, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Jackson Stortz, OL, Sr., Hartford

Jack Verstegen, OL, Sr., Little Chute

Drew Wilson, ILB, Sr., Mequon Homestead

HONORABLE MENTION

Blake Barry, RB, Sr., Kimberly

Cole Bensen, QB, Sr., Bay Port

Demetrius Bergman, RB, Jr., Pepin/Alma

Carson Bilitz, junior, running back, Waterford

Leo Brostowitz, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids

Chris Bryant, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marshall

JJ Douglas, WR, Jr., Janesville Parker

David Gauderman, RB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Orian Gauger, CB. Sr., Two Rivers

Caden Healy, RB, Sr., Colby

Brock Hodge, OL, Jr., Oak Creek

Brent Hoppe, DE, Sr., Beloit Turner

Landon Hron, OL, Sr., Hartford

Hunter Isaacson, DE/OLB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells

Tanner Jones, RB, Sr., Bangor

Tanner Kaufman, LB, Sr., Maple Northwestern

Mason Keyes, QB, Sr., DeForest

Justin Klinkner, QB, Jr., Two Rivers

Nate Kollath, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

AJ Korth, QB, Sr., Menasha

Elijah Krantz, ILB, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Damien Lee, LB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

Derek May, CB, Sr., Kewaskum

Brett McConkey, QB, Sr., West Salem

Will McDonald, DL, Sr., Hudson

Gabe Mentink, DL, Sr., Oostburg

Seth Miron, QB, Sr., Kimberly

Austin Moe, DE, Sr., Brodhead/Juda

Paul Morris, ILB, Sr., McFarland

Abel Mulder, OL, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

Taylor O’Laughlin, ILB, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

Kristian Peterson, OL, Jr., Middleton

Ray Reineck, RB, jr., Wausau West

Taylor Schaefer, LB, Sr., Southern Door

John Seitz III, LB, Sr., Stratford

Adam Skifton, QB, Jr., Onalaska

Chase Spellman, QB, Kettle Moraine

Hewston Steger, OL, Sr., Mayville

Keatin Sweeney, RB, Sr., Monroe

Tommy Teberg, WR, Jr., Burlington

Andrew Trandahl, RB, Sr., New Richmond

Drew Wagner, WR, Jr., Kettle Moraine

Caden Weber, LB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis

Gus Wenning, LB, Sr., Middleton

Shane Willenbring, OL, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas