See which players were named to The Associated Press All-State high school football team

Sun Prairie East senior Jerry Kaminski was selected as the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press All-State football team.
Also receiving first-team honors were Waunakee senior offensive lineman Gus Allen and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior punter Ethan Tranel. The teams were announced Thursday after being chosen by a statewide media panel.
Sun Prairie East senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, Waunakee senior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee junior defensive end Wade Bryan and Madison Edgewood senior punter Sam Klestinski were named to the second team.
Mayville senior running back and safety Blake Schraufnagel was named as a first-team selection as a running back and as state player of the year.
People are also reading…
Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad was selected as coach of the year after directing the Cardinals to a 14-0 record and the WIAA Division 4 state championship with a 23-21 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Madison area players who were “high” honorable mention selections included Verona senior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong, Waunakee junior tight end Rob Booker II, McFarland senior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin, Stoughton senior offensive lineman Griffin Empey, Sun Prairie East junior offensive lineman Logan Gross, Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant, DeForest junior linebacker Carter Morrison, Waunakee senior inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch and Sun Prairie East senior kicker Trevor Schulz.
Madison area players who were named as honorable mention selections included DeForest senior quarterback Mason Keyes, Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior inside linebacker Elijah Krantz, McFarland senior inside linebacker Paul Morris, Middleton junior offensive lineman Kristian Peterson and Middleton senior linebacker Gus Wenning.
Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, was nominated for player of the year along with Schraufnagel, Columbus’ Colton Brunell, Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias and Mukwonago’s Wynn Stang. Kaminski completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,785 yards and a state-leading 40 touchdowns.
Schraufnagel, who also was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School player of the year, finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns.
“I’ll give a lot of the credit to not only the offensive line but the tight ends as well as the running backs that block for me. They made my job pretty easy as a running back,” said Schraufnagel, who finished his career with 5,734 yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. “I’m the one with the name highlighted on it, but a lot of that can be attributed to anyone on the team. They pushed me to become the best version of myself and ultimately get those goals.”
Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and said he’s a letterwinner in four sports, as well as No. 1 in his class academically.
Schraufnagel has received considerable recruiting interest from NCAA Division II schools and has about 10 offers.
Hilber said he believes Schraufnagel would be a great fit at the University of Wisconsin and deserving of at least a walk-on opportunity with the program. Schraufnagel is a lifelong Badgers fan and his sister goes to school there.
Schraufnagel said his college decision will ultimately be what he thinks is the best fit on and off the field.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to where I can compete and where I find myself most happy,” he said.
Selgrad completed his second season as Columbus’ coach with a state title. Columbus was led by junior running back Brunell (first-team All-State), senior lineman Collin Selk (first-team defensive lineman and second-team offensive lineman) and senior inside linebacker Malani Aragon (second-team).
“It is an honor,” Selgrad said about being named coach of the year. “It’s overwhelming. It’s surreal. It’s been a fantastic season. I couldn’t do it without the other coaches and the support of the school, the players and the community. It is a reflection on the program, as well.”
Selgrad shared a few memorable words with his team prior to the Cardinals taking the field for their Division 4 championship game showdown with perennial power Catholic Memorial.
Columbus had prepared for the moment since the end of the previous season when the Cardinals lost to Catholic Memorial in the Division 4 semifinals. But Selgrad’s pregame speech at Camp Randall Stadium exhorted the Cardinals to maintain belief that they could slay the giant.
“I channeled my inner Herb Brooks … and talked about what we had to do to take down this beast that is Catholic Memorial,” Selgrad said. “I said, `Their time is over and it’s our time now.’ We rallied around from it.”
It wasn’t a “Miracle on Ice” — when coach Brooks and the U.S. hockey team upset the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics. But there were snowy conditions as Brunell rushed for two touchdowns and Corbin Hynes kicked a fourth-quarter field goal as Columbus rallied to win the title.
Among others receiving All-State honors, Milwaukee Rufus King senior running back Nate White, who’s verbally committed to UW, and Cashton senior offensive lineman Zack Mlsna, a UW preferred walk-on, were second-team selections on offense.
Hudson senior defensive lineman Will McDonald, a UW preferred walk-on, was an honorable mention choice.
Wisconsin Dells senior defensive end/outside linebacker Hunter Isaacson was an honorable-mention choice.
The Associated Press and Mike Sherry of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin also contributed to this report.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Blake Schraufnagel, Mayville
COACH OF THE YEAR – Andrew Selgrad, Columbus
x - unanimous selection
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM
QB – Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 200, Sr., Sun Prairie East
RB – Colton Brunell, 6-0, 205, Jr., Columbus
RB – Wynn Stang, 6-1, 195, Sr., Mukwonago
RB – Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mayville
OL – Gus Allen, 6-1, 253, Sr., Waunakee
OL – x - Isaac Bunker, 6-5, 290, Sr., Monroe
OL – Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 280, Jr., Mukwonago
OL – Ben Youngworth, 6-1, 260, Sr., Kimberly
WR/TE – Gabe Egan, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium
WR/TE – Davin Stoffel, 6-6, 215, Sr., Mosinee
PK – Caden Popp, 5-11, 180, Sr., Appleton North
ALL-PURPOSE – Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 170, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Schopp, 6-2, 225, Sr., Kettle Moraine
OFFENSE SECOND TEAM
QB – Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-5, 220, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
RB – Noah Hofmann, 5-9, 175, Sr., Kaukauna
RB – Corey Smith, 6-0, 180, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
RB – Nate White, 5-10, 180, Sr., Milwaukee Rufus King
OL – Ben Buxa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran
OL – Derek Jensen, 6-6, 315, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead
OL – Zack Mlsna, 6-6, 285, Sr., Cashton
OL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus
OL – Maverick Kaminski, 6-3, 260, Sr., River Falls
WR/TE – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
WR/TE – Jonathan VandeWalle, 5-11, 195, Sr., Sun Prairie East
PK – Owen Plate, 6-3, 200, Jr., Plymouth
ALL-PURPOSE – Luke Noel, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem
ALL-PURPOSE – Bradley Bushke, 6-3, 195, Sr., Mayville
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM
DL – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 275, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead
DL – Cal Hansen, 5-11, 245, Sr., Appleton North
DL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus
DE/OLB – x - Josiah Azure, 6-2, 230, Sr., Bay Port
DE/OLB – Sam Coufal, 6-1, 250, Sr., Kettle Moraine
ILB – Brock Arndt, 6-3, 223, Jr., Appleton North
ILB – Ethan Doucette, 6-1, 225, Sr., Kimberly
ILB – Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, Sr., Racine Horlick
DB – x - Boston Brindley, 6-0, 180, Sr., La Crosse Central
DB – Anthony Chung, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead
DB – Logan Lawonn, 6-2, 190, Sr., Muskego
PUNTER – Ethan Tranel, 6-2, 190, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
DEFENSE SECOND TEAM
DL – Cayden Ellis, 6-2, 230, Sr., Waunakee
DL – Noah Moris, 6-2, 240, Sr., Union Grove
DL – Connor Akey, 6-4, 260, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids
DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-2, 205, Jr., Waunakee
DE/OLB – Keith Williams, 6-1, 230, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
ILB – Malani Aragon, 5-11, 200, Sr., Columbus
ILB – Riley Fischer, 5-10, 205, Sr., Mukwonago
ILB – Chase Matthias, 5-11, 200, Jr., Two Rivers
DB – Brennan Kennedy, 6-0, 160, Sr., West Salem
DB – Carter Kriewaldt, 6-2, 190, Sr., Freedom
DB – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
PUNTER – Sam Klestinski, 6-1, 195, Sr., Madison Edgewood
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Mason Armstrong, ILB, Sr., Verona
Trevor Asher, RB, Sr., Elmwood/Plum City
Rob Booker II, TE, Jr., Waunakee
Ramon Campos, DE/OLB, Sr., Marshall
Antwon Coney, RB, Sr., Milwaukee Hamilton
AJ Courchaine, DB, Sr., Bay Port
Demarcus Conner, WR, Sr., Belleville
Keats Dyslin, OL, Sr., McFarland
Griffin Empey, OL, Sr., Stoughton
Logan Gross, OL, Jr., Sun Prairie East
Calvin Hargrove, ILB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
Evan Herrmann, DE/OLB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton
Aiden Keyes, QB, Sr., Belleville
Cortez LeGrant, RB, Sr., Sun Prairie East
Tucker Markham, DE/OLB, Sr., Monroe
Marco Matteucci, DL, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph
Reid Mayer, DL, Sr., Sussex Hamilton:
Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington
Najeh Mitchell, RB, Sr., West DePere
Carter Morrison, DB, Jr., DeForest
Nicky Odom, WR, Sr., Onalaska
Jaiden Pickett, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Riverside
Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Sr., Waunakee
Brandt Rice, OL, Sr., Wausau West
Zander Rockow, RB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis
Brock Salm, DB, Sr., Appleton North
Brock Sawicki, DL, Sr. St. Croix Falls
Erik Schmidt, PK, So., Milwaukee Marquette
Trevor Schulz, PK, Sr., Sun Prairie East
Jackson Stortz, OL, Sr., Hartford
Jack Verstegen, OL, Sr., Little Chute
Drew Wilson, ILB, Sr., Mequon Homestead
HONORABLE MENTION
Blake Barry, RB, Sr., Kimberly
Cole Bensen, QB, Sr., Bay Port
Demetrius Bergman, RB, Jr., Pepin/Alma
Carson Bilitz, junior, running back, Waterford
Leo Brostowitz, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids
Chris Bryant, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marshall
JJ Douglas, WR, Jr., Janesville Parker
David Gauderman, RB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Orian Gauger, CB. Sr., Two Rivers
Caden Healy, RB, Sr., Colby
Brock Hodge, OL, Jr., Oak Creek
Brent Hoppe, DE, Sr., Beloit Turner
Landon Hron, OL, Sr., Hartford
Hunter Isaacson, DE/OLB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells
Tanner Jones, RB, Sr., Bangor
Tanner Kaufman, LB, Sr., Maple Northwestern
Mason Keyes, QB, Sr., DeForest
Justin Klinkner, QB, Jr., Two Rivers
Nate Kollath, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton
AJ Korth, QB, Sr., Menasha
Elijah Krantz, ILB, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Damien Lee, LB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
Derek May, CB, Sr., Kewaskum
Brett McConkey, QB, Sr., West Salem
Will McDonald, DL, Sr., Hudson
Gabe Mentink, DL, Sr., Oostburg
Seth Miron, QB, Sr., Kimberly
Austin Moe, DE, Sr., Brodhead/Juda
Paul Morris, ILB, Sr., McFarland
Abel Mulder, OL, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Taylor O’Laughlin, ILB, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger
Kristian Peterson, OL, Jr., Middleton
Ray Reineck, RB, jr., Wausau West
Taylor Schaefer, LB, Sr., Southern Door
John Seitz III, LB, Sr., Stratford
Adam Skifton, QB, Jr., Onalaska
Chase Spellman, QB, Kettle Moraine
Hewston Steger, OL, Sr., Mayville
Keatin Sweeney, RB, Sr., Monroe
Tommy Teberg, WR, Jr., Burlington
Andrew Trandahl, RB, Sr., New Richmond
Drew Wagner, WR, Jr., Kettle Moraine
Caden Weber, LB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis
Gus Wenning, LB, Sr., Middleton
Shane Willenbring, OL, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas